Curry College offers $10,000 reward as part of investigation into hate graffiti found on campus

The hate graffiti, including drawings of swastikas, has roiled the private college since they were first reported last month. The most recent “bias-hate” writings were found on Monday and Tuesday in the laundry room and a bathroom of a residence hall, Liz Matson, a Curry spokeswoman, said in a statement.

The discovery of two more incidents of antisemitic graffiti and racial threats at Curry College in Milton has prompted officials to offer a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in its investigation into the vandalism, a spokeswoman said.

In one incident, officials discovered threatening language targeting the school’s Black community, with a specific date of Feb. 22 noted in the threat. In the second incident, officials found racist hate language and a drawn swastika.

Advertisement

On Feb. 1, Milton Police Deputy Chief James O’Neil told the Globe that the department was probing five separate incidents of vandalism at Curry. Another incident was reported a week later, on Feb. 8, where a specific date of Feb. 12 was mentioned in a threat against the school’s Black community.

College officials and Milton police have upped security and surveillance at the college in the wake of the rash of incidents, which comes on the heels of similar incidents reported at colleges across the state.

“We continue to be aggressive in sharing information about these incidents with our community so that we can work collectively to assure a safe environment,” the statement said.

Students at the college held demonstrations rallying against the incidents of hate on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11, according to the statement.

“We continue to be proud of our students and community members who are coming together to stand up against racism and antisemitism,” the statement said.

The statement described the decision to implement the reward as a “hard choice under difficult circumstances,” with officials writing that they have “limited options until the perpetrator is caught.”

Advertisement

It will be paid to one or more individuals who provide information leading to an arrest, the statement said.

“It is both enormously disheartening and disturbing that our school community continues to be violated by hateful symbols and threats. We cannot say enough: hate has no home here and we will take every step possible to identify the perpetrator(s) and maintain the safety of our community,” the statement said.

A spokesman for Milton police couldn’t be immediately reached Wednesday night.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.