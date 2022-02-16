ERA fails again to meet 2/3 of vote in Maine’s legislature

A proposed equal rights amendment in Maine enjoys broad support from Democratic lawmakers and the governor, but it failed to obtain a two-thirds majority in its first vote in the House.

The House voted 80-57 Wednesday along party lines in favor of amending the Maine Constitution to prohibit discrimination based on gender. The bill will now go to the State Senate.

Since the ERA did not receive 2/3 of the vote in the House, it cannot be made an amendment regardless of how the Senate votes. A 2/3 majority approval is needed in both chambers to add an amendment to the state’s constitution.