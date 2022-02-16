ERA fails again to meet 2/3 of vote in Maine’s legislature

A proposed equal rights amendment in Maine enjoys broad support from Democratic lawmakers and the governor, but it failed to obtain a two-thirds majority in its first vote in the House.
The House voted 80-57 Wednesday along party lines in favor of amending the Maine Constitution to prohibit discrimination based on gender. The bill will now go to the State Senate.
Since the ERA did not receive 2/3 of the vote in the House, it cannot be made an amendment regardless of how the Senate votes. A 2/3 majority approval is needed in both chambers to add an amendment to the state’s constitution.
In the House, supporters focused on the need to enshrine gender-based protections in the Maine Constitution, while opponents said it was no longer necessary for a state amendment.
“This is to prevent discrimination and to give us equality. That’s all that we’re asking for. It’s a right. It’s not a privilege. We are entitled to it,” said Democratic Representative Sophie Warren of Scarborough.
Republican opponents noted that the governor, secretary of state, and nine commissioners are women, and that the state has sent three women to represent the state in the US Senate.
“This amendment is no longer needed to afford equal opportunity for women,” said Republican Representative Abigail Griffin.
The sponsor, Democratic Representative Lois Reckitt of South Portland, has been advocating for such an amendment for about five decades. The proposal fell two votes shy of that two-thirds threshold in 2019.