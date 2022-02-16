Former Quincy man, 32, arrested in Sweden for tampering with evidence in anti-Semitic arson probe in Boston area

The office of US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins in a statement confirmed the arrest in a Stockholm suburb of Alexander Giannakakis, 35. He’s charged with tampering with documents and lying to investigators in connection with a probe into fires set at Jewish-affiliated institutions in May 2019 in Arlington, Needham, and Chelsea, the statement said.

A former Quincy man who served as a security contractor at the US embassy in Sweden was arrested in that country Wednesday on a federal indictment filed in Boston accusing him of tampering with evidence in an anti-Semitic arson probe targeting his brother, who died in September 2020, authorities said.

The investigation into the fires at local Chabad houses and a business, which greatly distressed the Jewish community in Greater Boston, had targeted Giannakakis’s younger brother, identified in court papers only as “the suspect” or “suspected arsonist.”

The younger brother died in September 2020, according to the indictment filed in Giannakakis’s case. The pleading didn’t specify how the younger brother died.

According to the indictment, the younger brother became the “prime and only suspect” in the case in February 2020, after his fingerprints were recovered on an accelerant can left at one of the crime scenes. The younger brother was hospitalized in November 2019 and remained in a coma until his death.

The younger brother’s mother in January 2020 told investigators Giannakakis had retrieved his deceased sibling’s electronics - including a laptop and cell phone - as well as sketches, writings, and mail from the brother’s bedroom and taken them back to Sweden, the indictment said.

In March 2020, the filing said, the FBI and law enforcement partners searched the younger brother’s bedroom pursuant to a warrant, seizing anti-Semitic writings including a paraphrased quote from Adolph Hitler as well as the sibling’s own writings disparaging Jews and calling for their extermination. Authorities also seized an unopen bottle of a flammable liquid later found to be “consistent” with trace evidence found at two of the fires, officials said.

During that search, the indictment said, Giannakakis said “no” when asked by investigators if his brother’s property could be found anywhere else. Later, the filing said, Giannakakis met agents at a local storage facility and showed them Unit 4099, which he said his family uses.

Authorities found nothing in that unit tied to the probe, and Giannakakis said when asked that there were no other places his brother would keep his property. However, the filing said, Giannakakis concealed the fact that he also had access to Unit 4016 and allowed his brother to use that space.

Investigators searched the second unit two days later and seized the younger brother’s clothing and notebook that had swastikas on them, as well as a backpack containing a bottle of cyanide belonging to the sibling, per the indictment.

Giannakakis flew back to Sweden later that evening on March 22, 2020 and hasn’t returned to the US since, court papers show. It wasn’t immediately clear when he’ll appear in US District Court in Boston to face the charges.

All told, he faces charges of making false statements in a matter involving domestic terrorism; falsifying, concealing and covering up a material fact in a matter involving domestic terrorism by trick, scheme and device; concealing records in a federal investigation; tampering with documents and objects; and tampering with an official proceeding, according to the statement.

“Today’s arrest in Stockholm came about as a result of a close partnership with our state, local, federal and international law enforcement partners – specifically our Swedish counterparts,” Rollins said in the statement. “International cooperation is critical to our efforts to get justice and accountability for our victims here in Massachusetts.”

Rollins’s words were echoed in the statement by Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division.

“On behalf of FBI Boston’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, I’d like to thank the Swedish Security Service for their assistance in helping us bring justice to the citizens who have been victimized,” Bonavolonta said. “Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “The FBI’s strong relationship and close coordination with them was critical to the success of this investigation.”













