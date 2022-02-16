Four RMV workers fired after 2,100 Mass. drivers got licenses ‘without taking’ road tests, officials say

“Upon discovering suspicious activity regarding the issuance of road tests in 2020, the Registry of Motor Vehicles launched an investigation and referred the issue to law enforcement,” said spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard. “The RMV has determined 2,100 drivers were granted licenses without taking a road test. All of the impacted individuals have been contacted and will be required to take and pass a road test within 10 days. The RMV has terminated four employees involved in this matter and will continue to work with law enforcement on their ongoing investigation.”

A spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation, which oversees the RMV, confirmed the startling news in a statement.

The state Registry of Motor Vehicles has fired four employees after determining some 2,100 motorists received driver’s licenses in Massachusetts without taking road tests, officials confirmed Wednesday.

State officials said an RMV supervisor in 2020 noticed suspicious activity on some customer accounts after those customers received licenses at the Brockton Customer Service Center. Authorities said the RMV promptly reported the matter to law enforcement.

To date, officials said, the RMV has determined that, beginning in April 2018, about 2,100 customers received road test passing scores by two road test examiners at the Brockton location, without actually taking the test. Two test examiners and two service center workers were fired, according to officials. The fired employees weren’t named Wednesday.

State officials said the 2,100 affected drivers must now schedule, take and pass a road test for their own safety and that of the public.

In addition, officials said, RMV personnel have spoken with advocacy groups who work with members of communities who may have been affected, including those who may not be fluent in English. The advocacy groups, state officials said, have agreed to serve as a resource for affected customers with questions about the steps to take to get a valid driving license.

Officials said the road tests will be free of charge for those affected, and anyone who fails a test will be re-issued a learner’s permit and will also be offered a Massachusetts ID card, free of charge, according to officials.

The road test snafu is the latest embarrassment for RMV officials, whose prior lapses were documented in a 2020 Boston Globe Spotlight Team investigation dubbed “Blind Spot” that won a Pulitzer Prize.

The genesis of the series was the devastating crash in June 2019 in which a truck driven by Volodymyr Zhukovskyy killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire. The Globe soon reported that Zhukovskyy’s license should have been suspended weeks prior to the accident, but the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles had failed to open its mail and act on a warning notice from another state.

That initial investigation prompted a deeper dive into state motor vehicle agencies nationwide, with the team finding that those agencies were buried under paperwork and unable to monitor troubled drivers. Reporters also delved into the trucking industry, unearthing repeated regulatory failures, deadly crashes, and unanswered calls for change.

Material from prior Globe stories was used for this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.