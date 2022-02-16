Foxborough students charged with assaulting transgender North Attleborough student

ATTLEBORO — Two Massachusetts high school students have been charged with assaulting a transgender student from a rival school following a boys basketball game last week.

An 18-year-old senior at Foxborough High, was released with no bail with GPS monitoring after pleading not guilty Tuesday, The Sun Chronicle reported. The other suspect, a juvenile boy from Foxborough, was arraigned in Juvenile Court where the proceedings are closed.

Both were charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, assault and battery to intimidate, and a civil rights violation, authorities said.