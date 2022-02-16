‘The Gath Pool is past its end of life.’ Newton debates how best to renovate the facility

“The Gath Pool is past its end of life,” Nicole Banks, commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Culture, wrote in an e-mailed statement. “This project is intended to be focused on replacing the pool and its systems, pool deck, and pool amenities while improving the bathhouse and increasing accessibility to the facility.”

In the summer, Gath Pool hosts swim lessons, lap and recreational time, and the city’s swim team The Newton Bluefish.

Looking ahead to summer 2023, the city of Newton presented three ideas for the renovation of Gath Memorial Pool — the city’s only public, outdoor pool — on Albemarle Road in Newtonville at a meeting Jan. 25.

Last April, the Community Preservation Program approved $60,000 in funding to fix Gath Pool’s gamut of problems. During the season, the 55-year-old pool leaks 18,000 gallons of water a day, according to the proposal. Drains and other infrastructure need updating as well as adjustments to meet state and federal requirements. The proposal also lists a need for more lanes to accommodate swimmers.

At the fourth community meeting on the renovations Jan. 25, Josh Morse, commissioner of the Public Buildings, began the meeting with a financial breakdown of five options that have been brought up by the community, which included a variety of indoor solutions. The total annual costs for indoor and bubble options ranged from around $1.5 to $3.5 million. The proposed outdoor renovation’s annual cost is about $300,000.

Banks wrote in an e-mail in December that the city is not pursuing an indoor swimming option at this time, whether that’s with an indoor facility or with a “bubble system,” a temporary pool enclosure. Community Preservation Act funds also cannot be used for “winterizing,” Banks wrote.

“Such a facility has the potential to impact available park, field and recreational space, traffic and parking, and would require a full site plan and environmental review,” she wrote. “This substantially longer planning time is challenging as well.”

Tom Scarlata of Bargmann Hendrie + Archetype, Inc., a Boston-based architecture and interiors firm, presented three conceptual options at the Jan. 25 meeting including separate recreational and lap swim areas, a wading pool, and a modernized bathhouse.

“We’re looking to change the experience of the pool,” Scarlata said at the meeting, and provide “a better environment to enjoy the pool for all ages, for all user types of all abilities.”

Cedar Pruitt, president of the nonprofit Friends of Albemarle, spoke at the third community meeting Dec. 2 about how some members of the group are prioritizing a year-round, indoor pool facility, which she said “echoes” community feedback.

“It’s a very old pool, and though it’s much loved, it needs more than love to keep it going for another 50 years,” Pruitt, who uses the pool daily during the season, said in an interview.

For the city, repairing Gath Pool and finding solutions to the lack of indoor swimming pools are two different issues. Banks wrote that they are working with Newton Public Schools, West Suburban YMCA, and other institutions to find more indoor pool availability.

“While we work on opportunities to expand access to indoor pool facilities in Newton, we are simultaneously excited to continue our work on creating an incredible outdoor universally accessible competition and zero-entry recreation pool facility for everyone of all ages and all mobility/ability levels,” Banks wrote. “The facility will include a splash pad, expanded comfortable seating, locations where food and drink are allowed, improved bathhouse, and ultimately an incredible family oriented aquatic experience.”

Mary and Scott Pohlman, who have been coaching the Newton Bluefish since 1980 and have been a part of the program since the late 1960s, said they prioritize an indoor option to decrease time conflicts and provide space for the team, seniors and other swimmers.

“We had a vision back in 1965 to heat a pool, which I’m sure was something new back then, and so why can’t we have the vision to also do something in Newton now that’s cutting edge, state-of-the art facility?” Mary Pohlman said.

Scott Pohlman said the plans are “not looking ahead” to the future.

“I can’t understand why it’s not a year-round facility,” Scott Pohlman said. “Let’s come up with the times. Why have a facility that’s only good for two months or three months out of the year when you put this money into it?”

Pruitt said this decision is “generational.”

“It’s very important to think creatively and out of the box on this decision because we will not get another chance,” Pruitt said. “We have an opportunity to really think creatively about what solutions can meet the needs of residents, and the residents have pretty clearly said what their needs are.”

Banks wrote that the “the Mayor wants and the City Council encouraged us to have a renovated or new pool open for the summer of 2023.” To meet this deadline, she wrote, plans need to be finalized by spring 2022. She wrote the “vast majority of thoughts and ideas generated by the community have been incorporated into the project.”

“We listen intently to our residents and will continue to look at program and design elements,” Banks wrote.

Molly Farrar can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.