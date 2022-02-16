Governor’s Council commutes first-degree murder sentences for first time in 25 years

“I hope this is the dawn of an era where clemency is more common,” said councilor Paul DePalo, adding that the commutations should “provide hope in places where it’s very hard to come by.”

In a unanimous vote, the eight-member board granted Governor Charlie Baker’s request to reduce the sentences of Thomas Koonce, 54, and William Allen, 48, from first- to second-degree murder after scrutinizing the nature of their crimes and their efforts to better themselves during several decades in prison.

For the first time in a quarter century, the Massachusetts Governor’s Council on Wednesday commuted the life without parole sentences of two prisoners convicted of first-degree murder, making them eligible for release and reopening a potential path to freedom for others who make “extraordinary” strides behind bars.

Councilor Mary Hurley said the commutations mark “a new era” and her vote to grant them was not based on the crimes Koonce and Allen were convicted of, but about “what they have done with their lives since then.”

She added that both were cases “where young men made mistakes and have paid for them with sentences that were required by law, but the reason they are going to get out is because of the fact they took advantage of opportunities that were presented to them in the prison system” through many programs.

William Allen, 48, has spent 28 years in prison for participating in a 1994 armed robbery of a reputed drug dealer in Brockton that turned deadly when his friend stabbed the man to death. While the admitted killer accepted a plea deal and was freed more than a decade ago, Allen is serving a sentence of life without parole.

Koonce, of Brockton, was a 20-year-old Marine home on leave in 1987 when he shot and killed 24-year-old Mark Santos in New Bedford while fleeing from an angry crowd. He said he meant to file a warning shot and accidentally killed the victim. He’s been in prison for more than 29 years.

In January, Baker approved commutation requests for Allen and Koonce, marking the first time he had approved a clemency petition since taking office in 2015, and the first time in a quarter century such relief was granted to a Massachusetts inmate serving a life sentence without parole. He forwarded their petitions to the Governor’s Council, the final step in the commutation process.

Koonce and Allen faced separate, lengthy commutation hearings before the Council in recent weeks, but were not present for Wednesday’s vote. However, their attorneys, and a group of supporters packed the small room at the State House as the councilors cast their votes.

They will remain in prison, but may seek hearings before the Parole Board, the same body that -- doubling as the advisory board of pardons -- unanimously recommended their commutations to the governor last year.

“It’s a historical moment,” said one of Allen’s attorneys Patricia DeJuneas,. “William and the work that he has done is largely responsible for us being here today. And based on his good works and the self-improvement that he’s devoted himself to, I believe he’s opened the door for people and I hope to see more commutations done.”

Koonce’s lawyer, Timothy C. Foley, said the commutations are a significant step forward for criminal justice reform in Massachusetts and shows that clemency has now become “a real remedy” for prisoners who are deserving of a second chance.

“Thomas Koonce is certainly a person who has paved the way for many others,” Foley said. “Given the hard work that Tom has done over the last 30 years while incarcerated to improve himself and others, he is certainly that extraordinary person that is spoken of when it comes to commutation.”

Koonce was out with friends when a fight at a nightclub between rival groups from Brockton and New Bedford quickly escalated as it spilled into the streets. He said he was in a car trying to escape a crowd wielding bats when he stuck his gun out the window and fired a single shot, meant to be a warning, and accidentally killed Santos, according to trial testimony. After his friend was arrested, Koonce went to the police station with his mother and told police that he had fired the shot and didn’t want his friend to pay for his mistake.

Koonce told police he feared for his life and fired in self-defense, meaning to scare off the crowd with a warning shot. His first trial ended with a hung jury. In 1992, an all-white jury convicted Koonce, who is Black.

In 2010, the prosecutor who won Koonce’s conviction testified at a commutation hearing that the case bothered his conscience because he didn’t believe the evidence supported a first-degree murder conviction. He said he was concerned that Koonce did not receive a fair trial because his lawyer failed to question prospective jurors about racial bias, although he had done so at the first trial.

Koonce has earned a degree from Boston University while in prison, participated in numerous rehabilitation and restorative justice programs and mentored other inmates

Allen, a Roxbury native, was 20 and working at a veterans hospital in February 1994 when a childhood friend asked if he would help him rob a reputed drug dealer, he told the council. They pushed their way into Bester’s apartment at knifepoint, and while Allen assured several women that everything would be all right, his friend fatally stabbed Bester in another room, according to trial testimony.

Before the trial, Allen declined an offer to plead guilty to second-degree murder and receive a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 15 years. Prosecutors offered the same deal to the man who stabbed Bester; he accepted and has been out on parole since 2009.

Allen was convicted of felony first-degree murder for participating in a robbery that resulted in death.

Allen has earned a master barber’s license, become a Eucharistic minister and a volunteer in the Catholic community, and worked in the Bridgewater State Hospital Companion Program, providing care for patients with severe mental illness.

Baker, who is not seeking reelection and has a year left in office, said that he intends to weigh clemency petitions on a case-by-case basis, and that considering a commutation for crimes such as murder should be rare. A commutation reduces an inmate’s sentence, paving the way for immediate release or parole eligibility, while a pardon erases a conviction.

The commutations are the first granted by a sitting governor since 2014, when Deval Patrick approved the early release of a woman convicted of cocaine distribution, and the first of a life sentence in 25 years. Before Patrick, the last time any commutation was granted was in 1997, when William Weld recommended the Governor’s Council commute the life sentence of Joseph Salvati, who spent 30 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.