How Rhode Island is spending its school repair money

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 266.8 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Vaccinated with two shots: 79.8 percent

Vaccinated with booster: 37.9 percent

New cases: 219 (4.2 percent positive)

Currently hospitalized: 193

Total deaths: 3,393

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Rhode Island school districts and charter schools have received more than $216 million from the 2018 $250 million school construction bond, and the rest of the money will be earmarked by May, according to a new progress report from the state’s School Building Authority.

The report, which will be discussed by Governor Dan McKee and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green during a 10 a.m. press conference at the Frank D. Spaziano Elementary School in Providence, shows that 41 school districts or charter schools have used the bond money for both large-scale projects (like the East Providence High School) and smaller facility improvements for dozens of schools.

The $250 million bond was designed to provide upfront funding for school repairs, and municipalities have also borrowed hundreds of millions more for those projects. The state reimburses districts for 35 percent to 97 percent of their project costs.

State leaders are pushing for another $250 million school funding request to be put to voters in November, although state Treasurer Seth Magaziner has said he thinks the state should seek $300 million.

The press conference is being held at the Spaziano school because it is being rebuilt as part of Providence’s ongoing projects. While construction occurs, students will attend the old Windmill Elementary School, which is being used as a swing space.

McKee and Infante-Green are also expected to discuss a plan to provide Central Falls, Pawtucket, Providence, West Warwick, and Woonsocket with $20 million for the Facility Equity Initiative, a program that offers additional support for school repairs in low-income districts.

⚓ A year ago, the pillars of a bridge in Smithfield were spray-painted with messages of racism, homophobia, and hate — the N word, “anti-LGBT,” and an obscene reference to George Floyd. What did leaders do about it? Read more.

⚓ State senators on Tuesday night debated whether Rhode Island should repeal the voter ID law it enacted in 2011. Read more.

⚓ The General Assembly on Tuesday approved new House, Senate, and congressional district borders, culminating the once-a-decade political map-making process that provides a clear boost to incumbents. Read more.

⚓ The families of two young men slain in Providence last year tearfully criticized a Superior Court judge’s decision to grant bail that released the men charged with the murders. Read more.

⚓ Critics are concerned that the state is moving forward with hundreds of millions in federal transportation funding without properly considering the effect these projects would have on emissions. Read more.

⚓ By the middle of the century, sea levels in Boston and elsewhere in the Northeast are likely to be about 16 inches higher than they were in 2000 — a much more significant increase than over the previous century, according to a new federal report. Read more.

⚓ After more than 300,000 vaccinated Massachusetts residents got breakthrough infections during the Omicron surge — but few became seriously ill — there’s a growing sense that COVID may finally become endemic like the flu, a part of everyday life to be lived with, not hidden from. Read more.

⚓ The US men’s hockey team has been eliminated from the Olympics. Read more.

⚓ The URI women’s basketball team is 10-0 in the A-10, and they host 10-1 Dayton at 6 p.m. at the Ryan Center.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee will be in Pawtucket at 2 p.m. to launch a first-generation homebuyer down payment program.

⚓ newportFILM is hosting a screening of the documentary “The Case Against Boeing” at the Innovate Newport Conference Hall at 7 p.m.

The Democrats snubbed Allan Fung when he wanted to run for City Council. Now he’s got a chance to win a congressional seat as a Republican. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Alexa Gagosz talks to Jason Tranchida about his effort to put a spotlight on the 1919 Newport Naval sex scandal. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

