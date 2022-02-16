Jazz, birds, and gardens brighten the late winter weeks

The Concord Museum is collaborating with Mass Audubon in a new exhibition titled “Alive with Birds: William Brewster in Concord.” Visitors will get an in-depth look into the life of Brewster, the first president of Mass Audubon and one of the earliest advocates for birds and their habitats. The exhibit also will showcase 20 paintings and sculptures from Mass Audubon’s Museum of American Bird Art. The exhibition will be open March 4 through Sept. 5 in the Museum’s Wallace Kane Gallery located at 53 Cambridge Turnpike. For more information, visit concordmuseum.org .

The Salem State Center for Creative and Performing Arts will present the musical group Joel LaRue Smith Trio on Feb. 28 in the university’s Recital Hall, located at 71 Loring Ave. The ensemble’s performances feature a blend of jazz and Afro-Caribbean rhythms and harmonies, with Joel LaRue Smith on piano, Yoron Israel on drums, and John Lockwood on bass. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit salemstatetickets.universitytickets.com .

Massachusetts Horticultural Society’s Gardens at Elm Bank in Wellesley will hold Guided Winter Garden Tours on March 5 and 9, from 10 to 11 a.m. The tours will highlight plants with winter interest, garden history, and things to keep an eye out for in the coming spring months. The Massachusetts Horticultural Society is the first of its kind established in the United States, and has been practicing horticulture since 1829. The Gardens are located at 900 Washington St., and guests are asked to purchase tickets at masshort.org.

The PEG Center for Art & Activism in Newburyport is hosting a community art project titled “The Alchemy of Grief” through Feb. 26. Located at 3 Harris St., the exhibition is the center’s fourth crowdsourced project, and was inspired by the community’s grief and reflections during the COVID-19 pandemic. Artists Tricia Jones, Heidi Newfell, and PEG center founder Paula Estey provided white fabric squares for members of the community to decorate, and they now hang inside the center for people to see. For more information, visit paulaesteygallery.com.

A new art exhibit has opened at the 6 Bridges Gallery at 77 Main St. in Maynard. “Remnants of the Past” features works by Jeanne D’Amico, Natalie MacKnight, Brent Mathison, and Judith Stein. The pieces included in the exhibit will highlight the importance of the past in guiding creative pursuits. The works will include ceramics, photographs, collages, and paintings. For anyone who is unable to visit the exhibit in person, it is available online at 6bridges.gallery.

The Cabot in Beverly released the schedule of its Community Conversations, a talk series covering a variety of timely topics, now through August. One event on March 10, in partnership with Green Beverly and with support from Salem Sound Coast Watch and Sustainable Marblehead, will feature presentations from local experts on supporting marine ecosystems. The Cabot’s Community Conversations are open to all ages. To learn more or to view the full Community Conversations schedule, visit thecabot.org.

A new online initiative called the “Park Stories Project” has been announced in Brookline. It will collect memories, stories, and photos of Brookline community members’ favorite parks and open spaces in an archive of living history. The project was launched by Town Administrator Mel Kleckner, Department of Public Works Commissioner Erin Chute Gallentine, and Director of Parks and Open Space Alexandra Vecchio. People can submit their stories online or in person. For more information, visit: brooklinema.gov/ParkStoriesProject.

Registration for Theater in the Open’s summer arts workshop programs is now open. The program takes place at Maudslay State Park in Newburyport and has a variety of camp options based on age range and interest. There are two-week and four-week sessions available. Theater in the Open summer programs begin June 27 and run all summer. For more information, visit theaterintheopen.org/sawprograms.

MarketStreet Lynnfield announced the opening of Heroes Fitness, a gym that features a holistic approach to achieving one’s fitness goals through focused and challenging workouts. Heroes Fitness is open seven days a week at 681 Market St. and welcomes people of all fitness levels. For more information, visit heroesfitness.net.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com. Rose Pecci can be reached at rose.pecci@globe.com.