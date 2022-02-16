Join us tonight for a conversation about student mental health on college campuses

On Wednesday night, the Globe is passing the mic to students, so we can all hear directly from them about what is happening on their own campuses.

Those who study student mental health know this is not new. The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated what has been a trend for the past decade of rising rates of anxiety and depression among students.

The past two years have been a difficult time for many, and college students specifically have experienced a tremendous amount of upheaval, disappointment, and loneliness.

Join our Twitter Space at 8 p.m. to hear from young adults at colleges and universities from across the region, including some whose campuses have grappled with some of the worst impacts of the mental health crisis, having lost multiple classmates to suicide over the past two years.

We will also hear from a youth mental health expert at the nonprofit Active Minds to give us a broad overview of changes that are taking place on campuses around the country.

In the fall of 2020, the Healthy Minds Study, which surveys college students annually, found the highest rates of both depression and anxiety to date, with 47 percent of students screening positive for depression or anxiety, or both. Researchers also added a loneliness scale to the survey in 2020, and they found that 66 percent of students indicated feeling isolated from others. Students also reported that their mental health has negatively impacted their academic performance.

These challenges often disproportionately affect students of color, LGBTQ students and members of other marginalized groups and often those groups have a more difficult time accessing the services they need.

On Wednesday night, we will hear from students at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Dartmouth College, Northeastern University, and Harvard University about what they need, and about how college leaders and society as a whole can better support their mental health needs.

Click this link to set a reminder for the conversation. During the event, feel free to raise a hand to ask a question or share a thought at any point.













