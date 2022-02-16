Logan Marks swings home to PPAC in ‘An Officer and a Gentleman’

”I remember we kind of mashed up some musicals like ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ and ‘Annie’ and made up our own story lines, but with the music from the shows,” said Marks, 26. “We put on a musical on our last day that our families got to see and it was one of those moments I’ll always remember – and it made me realize how much I loved acting and singing.”

When he was 10 or 11, Logan Marks spent a week on stage at the Providence Performing Arts Center as part of a summer theater program for kids called Camp Broadway.

This weekend, Marks will be on the PPAC stage again – only this time getting paid to perform rather than paying to perform – in the national tour of “An Officer and a Gentleman,” a musical based on the 1982 film of the same name that starred Richard Gere and Debra Winger.

”It is going to be amazing to be back,” Marks said in a recent phone call from Detroit, where the show had a nearly two-week run at the Fisher Theatre. “Even though I grew up in Massachusetts, Providence is where I went to see shows, so I really call PPAC my home theater.”

The actor, singer, and dancer knows the five shows being staged at PPAC Friday through Sunday will be “really, really special.”

He said his mother, who still lives in Mansfield, will be at the show, as well as other family members, friends, and former teachers. “Knowing I will have familiar faces in the audience means a lot,” he added.

Marks, who plays a swing (meaning he is in the wings waiting to step in for several roles if there is a need) in this touring production, said that he has been filling in for an injured actor who plays an officer in military training school and he will likely still be in that role when the show comes to Providence.

”He’s the fun, comedic relief of the show,” said Marks, who added that being a swing is a “very, very demanding job that often goes underappreciated but really is the backbone of the show.” He said that during the pandemic, especially, the swings have helped keep shows from having to shut down when cast members fall ill.

Marks said that he believes audiences will enjoy “An Officer and a Gentleman” for many reasons, first of which is the music.

”It’s ‘80s jukebox music that helps to propel the show forward with the storytelling and just adds lots of fun,” he said. In addition to the iconic Grammy- and Oscar-winning hit “Up Where We Belong,” songs from the show include “Higher Love,” “Renegade,” “Never Surrender,” and “Love Is a Battlefield.”

And while the story line follows that of the movie, Marks said the current touring production is “more diverse, a lot more equitable, and a lot more [relevant to] the 21st century, which makes it more exciting and updates it to a new level.”

The show’s message is a powerful one, he said – especially today.

”Most shows have some sort of a message, but ours really teaches about teamwork and never having to go through anything alone,” Marks said. “And at this time, going through this pandemic when we’ve all spent a lot of time alone and isolated, it’s just kind of a nice reminder that even if we’re physically alone, we’re not actually alone.”

He said that audiences also “really respond” to the physicality of the show.

”It’s a lot more athletic than it is traditional musical theater – and my body would agree with that,” Marks said. “There’s no ballet, there’s no jazz, there’s no tap, but it’s certainly just as thrilling – if not more thrilling – to watch because we’re truly given some hard workouts on that stage.”

”We’re doing pushups, and crunches, and burpees, and we climb a 12 1/2-foot rope wall,” he added.

Marks, who has a fraternal twin brother and an older brother, attended Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, N.C., where he majored in musical theater. Soon after graduation, he was cast as one of the leads (Mark Cohen) in the national and international tours of “Rent.”

”That was an amazing experience,” he said. “And I love traveling, which is one of my favorite things about being on tour: I get to see places I usually wouldn’t, from seeing the Mall of America [in Bloomington, Minn.] last week to the Great Wall of China.”

The national tour of “An Officer and a Gentleman” began in Las Vegas last October and ends in South Bend, Ind., in June.

Marks said he feels “very fortunate” to be able to do what he does and makes a point of giving back to the communities where he performs every chance he can – although opportunities are more limited now due to the pandemic. When he was on tour with “Rent,” Marks said he did everything from get castmates and crew to volunteer at soup kitchens to sing for sick children at local hospitals. More recently, he has helped obtain show tickets for veterans and organized card-writing campaigns to send messages of support to veterans.

”We’re very fortunate to get to travel and be welcomed into these cities,” he said. “So the least we can do is give back to organizations and places that could use help.”

