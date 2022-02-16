At long last, accountability for gunmakers

After yet another angry, unstable young man who should never have been allowed near a gun got his hands on a Remington Bushmaster AR-15 style rifle — a weapon of war — and used it to massacre small children, it seemed possible we would finally come to our senses in this country and enact basic gun safety measures.

How could $73 million — or even $73 billion — begin to compensate the families who lost those 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012?

And then, as ever, we did nothing. Lawmakers who could have made us safer turned their backs on the grieving parents of those beautiful children and leapt back into the gun lobbyists’ embrace.

After that, some of the Sandy Hook families — who had already endured more than anyone should ever bear, who had every reason to walk away, fall apart, try to forget — joined a fight to save others from the same misery. They sued Remington, trying to hold it to account for the massacre.

As their long-shot lawsuit inched forward, legions more were killed in mass murders all over the country. There have been hundreds of massacres since that shocking day in Connecticut — so many that we’re numb to all but the very highest body counts. None of these horrors have moved this country an inch closer to rationality.

But, through it all, the Sandy Hook families pressed on. Their lawsuit argued that Remington’s weapon was too dangerous to be used outside the military and that the company had aggressively marketed its guns to lone shooters and disaffected young men. The company placed the product in video games to appeal to young gamers. “Consider your man card reissued,” read one ad campaign. “If it’s good enough for the professional, it’s good enough for you.”

The gun manufacturer, eager to avoid turning over internal documents that would show just how cynically it had marketed its weaponry, tried to get the suit thrown out by citing a 2005 federal law giving gun companies almost complete immunity from civil suits. But the Sandy Hook families argued state consumer protection laws pierce that immunity, and Connecticut’s highest court agreed with them. The company began handing over thousands of pages of internal documents.

Now Remington is settling with the Sandy Hook families. The company — or more correctly its insurers, since the company has declared bankruptcy — has agreed to pay the families $73 million.

“The last thing Remington and the gun industry wanted was putting those parents of dead 6- and 7-year-olds in front of a jury,” said gun safety advocate John Rosenthal, who called the settlement a crack in the gun industry’s foundation.

Of course, as part of the deal, the company accepts no responsibility. But its move to settle rather than reveal more should be taken as an admission of sorts.

More importantly, Remington finally has agreed to the plaintiffs’ demand that the internal documents it has shared so far be made public. And that could be huge: The tide of public opinion turned against tobacco companies and opiate-maker Purdue Pharma after damning internal communications were revealed. Getting behind the curtain here could have a similar impact on gun companies, loosening their grip on Congress. And it makes similar lawsuits more likely.

“This really enlivens the pathway to litigation,” said Heidi Li Feldman, a Georgetown law professor who studies gun industry litigation. “Lots of states have these consumer protection statutes.”

The Mexican government is using the same approach in a suit against gun sellers brought in federal court in Boston. They claim American gun manufacturers deliberately market their weapons to the drug cartels whose members use the trafficked guns to kill thousands of Mexican citizens each year.

“You’ve got a major settlement in a case where the plaintiffs proceeded on a theory of law pretty similar to the one Mexico is proceeding on,” Feldman said. “We know other gunmakers were following similar practices.”

The Sandy Hook suit, and its multimillion dollar settlement, might just scare the gun companies into behaving more responsibly. At least one can dream.

If that happens, the families from whom so much was taken on that shocking December morning will have given this country a gift worth more than all the money in the world.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.