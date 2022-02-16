Man accused of fatal shooting inside South Shore Plaza under arrest

Julius D. Hammond-Desir, 19, allegedly approached the victim, Deijoun C. Beasley, 26, on Jan. 22 inside a retail store on the main floor of the South Shore Plaza in Braintree and shot him in the head before fleeing as Braintree police and other law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.

A man who allegedly shot and killed a Dorchester man inside the South Shore Plaza last month was captured by law enforcement in Boston Wednesday morning and is now scheduled to be arraigned in Quincy District Court, officials said.

Beasley, a Dorchester resident, was rushed to a Boston hospital where he died Jan. 24, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office, which is prosecuting the case.

A motive for the shooting, which sparked panic among shoppers and mall employees, has not been identified by authorities.

Hammond-Desir was identified as Beasley’s alleged killer Jan. 28 and has been the target of a law enforcement manhunt, prosecutors said. State Police, Boston police, US Marshals and Braintree police converged on an address in Dorchester early Wednesday morning and made the arrest, Morrissey’s office said.

Hammond-Desir, a Mansfield resident, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on murder and weapons charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.













