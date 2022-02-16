Man arrested, gun recovered following shots fired in New Bedford

A man was arrested and a gun was recovered after shots were fired in New Bedford Wednesday evening, police said.
Officers were sent to the area of South Second Street and Nelson Street at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday after a shot spotter report of shots fired, said Lieutenant Scott Carola, a spokesman for New Bedford police.
No one was injured in the incident, Carola said.
At the scene, police arrested a man, whose identity was not immediately released, and recovered a firearm, Carola said. Police also recovered shell casings from the scene.
The incident remains under investigation, he said.
