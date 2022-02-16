Man arrested for vandalism at Kennedy compound in Hyannisport, police say

A police report filed in Barnstable District Court, where the suspect was slated for arraignment Wednesday on a felony charge of vandalizing property, identified him as Anthony Thomas Putnam. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had retained counsel who could speak on his behalf.

A 32-year-old Saratoga Springs, N.Y., man claiming to be related to the Kennedy family was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly vandalizing the storied political clan’s compound in Hyannisport, months after leaving a box at the property that he said contained DNA evidence to prove his assertion, legal filings show.

The Barnstable police report said officers responded to the compound just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“While turning onto Marchant Ave. I could clearly see a male subject kneeling in the driveway in front of [redacted] holding a can of spray paint in each hand,” the report said, adding that Putnam was “actively spray painting the driveway.”

Asked what he was doing, Putnam allegedly responded, “I am family,” per the report.

“I asked the subject if he was Anthony Putnam and he stated ‘Yes I am [redacted] Kennedy’s grandson,’” the report said. “At this time Putnam started to talk about how he had DNA proof and that the Kennedy family would not accept him as one of their own. He was rambling on that he is a Kennedy and that they will not accept him.”

While talking with Putnam, the officer “could clearly see red spray paint on the driveway and in the front yard (on the snow) of [redacted],” the report said. “Putnam then said ‘I did this because they need to know the truth about me.’”

Putnam was arrested, and police noted that spray painted on the driveway in block letters was the phrase “ANTHONY PUTNAM I,” while the snow in the front yard showed graffiti including a star and the phrase “ANTHONY PUTNAM 2/15/22 I AM [redacted] KENNEDYS GRANDSON.”

It wasn’t the man’s first visit to the compound, according to the report, which said a security officer told police Putnam had popped up periodically in the Hyannisport area since early June, claiming to be a Kennedy relative.

On Thanksgiving morning of 2021, the report said, Putnam arrived at the property and, before he was told to leave, left a box with what he claimed was DNA evidence showing he was “[redacted] Kennedy’s grandson.”

