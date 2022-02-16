The Mass. House is debating whether to allow driver’s licenses for residents without legal immigration status

If the legislation becomes law, Massachusetts would be the 17th state to allow such driver’s licenses. The measure is backed by the majority of the state’s sheriffs and district attorneys, as well as the Massachusetts Major City Chiefs of Police. Advocates say the support from law enforcement was paramount for a proposal that never had a vote in the House, seen as the more conservative chamber.

At around 2:15 p.m., lawmakers began debating the bill, which requires that undocumented residents prove their identity with documents such as a foreign passport and birth certificate.

After years of failed attempts to pass a law allowing residents without legal immigration status to get driver’s licenses, the high-profile issue made it to the floor of the Massachusetts House of Representatives Wednesday.

This is “an issue that has drawn lots of attention . . . in some ways, for good reasons and in some ways, for not,” said Representative William M. Straus, the House chairman of the joint transportation committee who spoke first Wednesday. “The bill may look simple, but the issue is complicated.”

The coalition of police chiefs helped supporters meet with lawmakers and weighed in on language that would affect not only the roughly 250,000 unauthorized immigrants who live in the state but also the law enforcement officers tasked with identifying drivers.

The bill requires that undocumented residents prove their identity and explicitly says that they will not be registered to vote as a result — language that supporters say has helped bring more members on board.

Advocates have long argued that drivers who are licensed and insured make for a safer environment for the rest of the state’s drivers, regardless of immigration status.

“What we’ve come to learn is that from a public safety standpoint, there isn’t a logical, substantive connection between visa status and whether you deserve to have a driver’s license and drive on our roads,” Straus said.

Last year, a Senate version of the bill cleared the Joint Committee on Transportation on a party-line vote, but it was never taken up on the floor of either chamber.

Representative Tim Whelan, a Brewster Republican who was the first opposition voice on the bill, said during the debate his stance was informed by conversations with law enforcement. He pointed out that while many sheriffs and police chiefs have come out in support of the bill, there is also a large number who haven’t.

“This is not a slam dunk by any reasonable measure,” he said. “It’s the opposite.”

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.