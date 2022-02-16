NH woman pleads guilty to selling fentanyl obtained in Haverhill, Mass.

A 33-year-old woman was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to selling fentanyl in New Hampshire that was obtained in Haverhill, Mass., the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Wednesday.

Samantha Bidwell, of Ashland, N.H., was sentenced to eight to 20 years in New Hampshire State Prison last week in Grafton County Superior Court, Attorney General John M. Formella said in a statement.

Bidwell was charged for subsequent offenses of possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell and conspiracy to sell a controlled drug in June and September 2019, the statement said.