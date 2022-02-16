One person dead, two firefighters injured in Chelmsford mobile home fire

Chelmsford Fire Chief Gary Ryan said firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 175 Mason Ave. at 12:46 a.m. and were told that a resident was still inside the home.

One person died and two firefighters were injured in a mobile home fire in Chelmsford early Wednesday morning, officials said.

“Unfortunately, he was deceased,” Ryan said in a telephone interview.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke conditions and flames as they worked to put out the fire in frigid weather. A Chelmsford firefighter and a Billerica firefighter were injured from falls due to a hole in the floor. The two firefighters were taken to an area hospital as a precaution and have since been released, Ryan said.

“Both are doing OK,” he said.

Ryan commended the firefighters for battling the fire in tough conditions.

“It was very cold, and it was very icy,” Ryan said. “Icy conditions make it very treacherous...it freezes the hose lines, gear...one firefighter’s gloves were rock hard. It was a fast moving fire. I give them a lot of credit for the work they did.”

Ryan also offered his condolences to the victim’s friends and family.

“On behalf of the Chelmsford Fire Department, I offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the victim,” Ryan said in a statement.

Ryan said the fire originated in the living room and the exact cause remains under investigation by the Chelmsford Fire Department, the state Department of Fire Services, and the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

The cause of the two-alarm fire does not appear to be suspicious, according to State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey’s office.









