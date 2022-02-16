Overheated motor causes smoke on Orange Line train at Chinatown station

He said only one motor on one car overheated.

The incident occcurred at Chinatown Station in downtown Boston. At 12:10 p.m., an operator of a northbound train reported the train car was filling with smoke from an overheating motor, said Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA.

Service on the MBTA’s Orange Line was disrupted Wednesday when an overheated motor generated smoke that flowed into a train car with passengers on board, according to the MBTA.

“Passengers safely exited the train as the smoke quickly dissipated,” Pesaturo said.

He said there was no fire, and there were no injuries. Passengers exited through the train’s doors, he said.

The train was immobilized at the station for about 25 minutes while T workers reset key safety systems, Pesaturo said.

Dave Baron, a passenger aboard the train, said on Twitter that MBTA officials provided “no instructions” and that passengers eventually “just pulled the lever and evacuated ourselves.”

“After being alerted to the smoky condition, the train operator opened the doors to allow passengers to safely exit the train,” Pesaturo said in an e-mail to the Globe responding to the tweet.

Pesaturo said the problem “occurred on one of the 42-year-old Orange Line trains that will be retired when more new Orange Line trains are introduced to passenger service.”

Six new trains are already in service, he said, and a seventh will enter service within a month. The MBTA, he said, has already received 60 new cars.

Regular service resumed around 1:19 p.m., the MBTA said.





