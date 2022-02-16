Parents charged for leaving toddler in cold car while skiing in Vermont

Two parents are accused of leaving a 2-year-old in a car when temperatures were below freezing while they skied at a Vermont resort where they also worked.

Killington police received a report of a child left alone in a car on Feb. 8 and stopped a couple while they were driving away from the Killington Resort, WCAX-TV reported Wednesday.

Police said the parents eventually admitted that they had left the child in the car while they skied and said they checked on the child after each run. Police said ski resort records show they rode the ski lift ten times and that it was 28 degrees fahrenheit (-2 degrees Celsius) and windy outside.