Police officer hit by vehicle in Fitchburg, suspect at large, authorities say

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated February 16, 2022, 11 minutes ago

A police officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Fitchburg while trying to make an arrest, and the suspect remains at large, authorities said.

State Police confirmed via Twitter at 11:28 a.m. that the officer had been hit on Mechanic Street.

Neither the suspect or the injured officer were identified by name. A Fitchburg police spokesman didn’t immediately return voice and email messages seeking comment.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

