Police officer hit by vehicle in Fitchburg, suspect at large, authorities say

A police officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Fitchburg while trying to make an arrest, and the suspect remains at large, authorities said.
State Police confirmed via Twitter at 11:28 a.m. that the officer had been hit on Mechanic Street.
During an attempt to arrest a suspect this morning on Mechanic Street in Fitchburg, a local police officer who is part of an MSP task force was injured after being struck by a vehicle. Search for suspect is ongoing. State Police patrols, K-9, and Air wing are participating.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 16, 2022
Neither the suspect or the injured officer were identified by name. A Fitchburg police spokesman didn’t immediately return voice and email messages seeking comment.
