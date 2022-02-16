Prosecutors urge longest prison term in Varsity Blues bribery scandal for Lynnfield parent

Prosecutors recommended a 21-month prison term for John B. Wilson, 62, a real estate and private equity investor to be sentenced Wednesday in US District Court in Boston on charges of bribery, fraud, conspiracy and filing a false tax return.

Federal prosecutors are urging a judge to sentence a Lynnfield parent to more prison time than any of the 31 parents already sentenced in the nationwide college admissions scandal, arguing that he lacks remorse for paying $1.2 million in bribes to have his three children admitted to elite schools as athletic recruits and claiming a portion of it as a tax write-off.

“After overcoming what he describes as a difficult childhood to attend Harvard Business School and achieve success as a business executive, there was no compelling reason, and no excuse, for Wilson’s behavior,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “Driven by arrogance, and motivated by self-aggrandizement, Wilson was willing to do whatever it took to get what he wanted.”

Wilson’s lawyers recommended he serve six months in prison, writing in their sentencing memorandum that he “deeply regrets” participating in the scheme devised by California college consultant William “Rick” Singer.

“He regrets the negative impact his actions have had on the level of trust and confidence that people across America have in the college admissions process, and on the system of higher education in general,” they wrote. He was “sorry for any impact his actions may have had on those without financial resources” and “particularly regrets the tremendous pain and humiliation he has caused his family,” they added.

More than 70 relatives, friends, former colleagues and neighbors, including two members of the Kennedy family who befriended Wilson during summers in Hyannis Port, wrote to US District Judge Nathaniel Gorton, describing Wilson as a kind and generous man who deserves leniency.

Wilson’s wife, Leslie, wrote that her husband was a loving father who was manipulated by Singer, the architect of the cheating and bribery schemes exposed in the “Varsity Blues” case. Since 2019, 57 people have been arrested in the scandal, including celebrities, financiers, coaches and college administrators.

“Singer took advantage of our trust to manipulate us,” wrote Leslie Wilson, noting that they hired Singer as a college prep advisor for their son. “He lied, cheated and stole from us. We never would have allowed him to be in our lives if we knew he was a con man.”

In October, a jury found Wilson and another parent, Gamal Abdelaziz, a former casino executive from Las Vegas, guilty of all charges for their role in the bribery scheme. Abdelaziz was sentenced last week to a year in prison. Thirty other parents received sentences ranging from probation to nine months in prison.

Jurors found Wilson paid Singer $1 million in 2018 to have his twin daughters admitted to Stanford and Harvard universities for sports they didn’t play, and that he paid Singer $220,000 in 2014 to have his son admitted to the University of Southern California as a water polo recruit. He was also convicted of filing a false tax return for claiming a deduction for the $220,000 payment.

Defense lawyers argued at trial that Wilson believed his donations to the schools were legal and was unaware that Singer funneled bribes to corrupt coaches and administrators who falsified athletic credentials for his clients’ children.

Wilson’s lawyers focused on evidence that his son, Johnny, was a talented water polo player in high school and practiced with the team after getting admitted. But prosecutors showed that former USC water polo coach, Jovan Vavic, falsified his athletic credentials to have him admitted as a walk-on recruit and that Singer paid private high school tuition for Vavic’s sons. Vavic has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

Singer, who began cooperating with the government after he was confronted by the FBI in 2018 and is awaiting sentencing on a variety of charges, did not testify at the trial. However, prosecutors played recordings of conversations he had with Wilson and other parents.

“I’ll make them a sailor or something because of where you live,” Singer told Wilson during a September 2018 call as they discussed the possibility of getting Wilson’s daughters into top-tier colleges as purported athletic recruits — for a price. Wilson has an oceanfront home in Hyannis Port.

Wilson’s lawyers wrote in their sentencing memorandum that Wilson’s children had “strong academic records appropriate for the schools they wanted to attend” and his son was “a bona fide water polo player.”

All three of Wilson’s children wrote letters defending their father’s character. Wilson’s son, Johnny, recounted how his father’s encouragement helped him, at age 9, become the youngest swimmer to make it from Alcatraz to Aquatic Park in San Francisco, an event he participated in to raise money for victims of Hurricane Katrina.

”I am forever grateful to my Dad for supporting me and teaching me the value of honest hard work at such a young age, because it showed me that anything is achievable through dedication and determination,” he wrote. “Neither my Dad nor I would ever knowingly resort to any form of foul play in order to defraud the system or any part of the college admissions process.”

Wilson’s siblings also wrote the judge, describing how they lived in poverty in a Hartford housing project, raised by a single mother who physically and emotionally abused Wilson. Yet he excelled at school and remained humble while becoming a successful businessman and philanthropist, they said. He held top positions at Bain and Co., Gap Inc., and Staples, then founded Hyannis Port Capital, a real estate and private equity firm.

Many friends wrote letters describing Wilson’s work as a major fundraiser for autism research. Kerry Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, and Edward M. Kennedy Jr., the son of the late Massachusetts senator, said they have known Wilson since he bought a home next to the family compound decades ago and described him as a beloved and active member of the community. “John has a lot to give to the community at large, and I hope you will consider the many good things he has done and will continue to do,” Kerry Kennedy wrote.

Wilson’s lawyers urged the judge to fine Wilson no more than $25,000, noting the government has already seized $1 million from him, that Singer defrauded him of $120,000, and his ability to pay has been severely limited due to his loss of employment.

Prosecutors asked for Wilson to pay a $250,000 fine, restitution of $88,546, and serve 500 hours of community service. They said he has nearly $18 million in assets.





Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.