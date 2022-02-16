Rebecca Crumpler: ‘blazed a trail’ in medicine

Crumpler, born in 1831, was drawn to medicine after being raised by an aunt who cared for sick neighbors. She began working as a nurse soon after moving to Charlestown in 1852.

The North and South were still locked in a battle over slavery when Rebecca Lee Crumpler became the first African-American woman in the United States to earn a medical degree.

This Black History Month , the Globe is saluting people from Massachusetts who have made a difference.

With commendations from her work with different doctors, Crumpler ultimately was admitted to the New England Female Medical College in Boston in 1860. Crumpler earned her M.D. in 1864, and began practicing medicine in Boston.

After the conflict ended, Crumpler felt a call to “missionary work” in Virginia, where she joined other Black physicians to care for freed slaves.

The work was grueling. Crumpler lived in terrible conditions, caring for the sick in tent-like encampments, according to Dr. Melody McCloud, an OB-GYN at Emory University Hospital Midtown who has publicized Crumpler’s contributions in lectures and with news outlets.

Crumpler was denied hospital privileges and some pharmacists refused to honor prescriptions she wrote. Some colleagues reportedly said that the M.D. behind her name stood for “mule driver.”

“But she stayed there despite all of that for over three years. … It’s just exemplary,” McCloud said.

Ultimately, Crumpler returned to Boston, caring for children out of her home on Beacon Hill. She moved to Hyde Park in 1883, and wrote a book covering topics such as pregnancy, nursing, and other ailments based on journal notes from her years of practice — one of the first medical texts written by a Black author.

Crumpler’s contributions to history have only recently been celebrated. Boston University School of Medicine, formed through a merger of Crumpler’s alma mater with Boston University, recognized her with an exhibit in 2013. Her unmarked grave in Hyde Park finally received a headstone in 2020.

“She was a courageous, insightful, prescient, exemplary woman,” McCloud said. “She set a great example and blazed a trail upon which many of us now tread.”

Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByJessBartlett.