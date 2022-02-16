Record-breaking temperatures are possible Thursday as windy weather blows in

High pressure from the Arctic has been keeping us colder than average the past few days. As this weather system moves to our east the winds will flip around and start coming from the south, a warmer wind direction. You’ll notice the breeze this afternoon, but this is just the beginning of a windy few days. I suspect by the time we get to Friday, people will be saying it seems windier than usual, but the reality is that it’s just a weather system not a pattern of more wind.

It was in the single digits as the full cold moon was setting in the Western sky this morning. This will be followed by a warm up this afternoon as temperatures reach towards and even a little above 40 degrees.

The full “cold moon” setting in south Natick Wednesday morning. Dave Epstein

Temperatures will not fall below freezing tonight. As a matter of fact, after briefly falling down into the 30s, they may actually go back into the 40s by the time you get up Thursday morning. That’s just the beginning of the mild air — by Thursday afternoon and evening temperatures should be around 60 degrees, near or perhaps eclipsing the record high of 61 which was set back in 1981.

Predicted highs around 60 on Thursday could be record setting in Boston. NOAA

Other than a brief shower with the arrival of the truly mild air, it will remain dry through nearly all of Thursday. A strong system will be approaching from the northwest early Friday and the big temperature gradient associated with this front will create a lot of wind. There is a high wind watch posted for parts of Southern New England and I suspect this will be converted into a warning later today for some if not all of this area.

A high wind watch is posted for parts of Southern New England including Boston for Thursday night and early Friday. NOAA

Additionally, there’s likely to be a wind advisory issued for the rest of us for later Thursday into early Friday. Wind speeds could exceed 60 mph in gusts where winds are highest. This is strong enough to create some localized damage and power outages. While I don’t expect that we’ll see widespread outages, the power could go out for a few hours for those of you nearest the coastline early Friday morning.

A pool of strong winds as seen in the warmer colors moves up and over southern New England late Thursday and early Friday. COD Weather

The rain will quickly come to an end after a wet morning commute Friday with some big puddles in areas with the heaviest rain. Skies will partially clear in the afternoon and temperatures will go from the 50s down into the 40s by the end of the day. It will be cold when you awake Saturday morning temperatures well below freezing in the 20 degree range. The weekend itself is sunny and dry. Saturday has a bit of a breeze as temperatures reach the upper 30s. Sunday will feature more sunshine and light winds along with temperatures at or just above 40 degrees.

Some areas could see up to an inch of rain Thursday night and Friday, but other towns will experience less rain. WeatherBELL

President’s Day will be dry and milder with highs reaching the lower 50s — by then most of the snow should have melted and you’ll be able to take advantage of the bare ground. I don’t expect that Northern New England will lose a significant amount of its snow cover in the coming days, and skiing is quite good. Without any deep cold it’ll be really comfortable for the upcoming vacation week if you are planning on heading north.