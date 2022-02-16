Teen ‘ambassadors’ volunteer at Newton Food Pantry and learn how to make a difference

“Creating this kind of program allowed us to think about ‘How could kids be involved?’” Davidson said. “And the program developed from there.”

Program advisors Amy Campbell and Kelly Davidson launched the school-year-long project last year to encourage Newton youth to get to know the food pantry.

Taban Malihi worked alongside her fellow teenage ambassadors to separate winter clothes into bins with labels such as “hats + gloves” and “scarves.” She had orchestrated the collection of these donations at Newton South High School on behalf of the Teen Ambassador Program at the Newton Food Pantry, which puts middle- and high-schoolers in charge of coming up with ways to serve their community.

Currently, the application-only program consists of 14 teenage ambassadors, ranging from 7th graders to high school seniors.

“I remember one of the questions was, ‘What do you know about food insecurity in Newton?’” ambassador Emily Schwartz, 16, said about the application. “And I remember not knowing very much about it, because it’s a pretty well-off place.”

Campbell said food insecurity, however, doesn’t discriminate.

“People think of Newton as a somewhat comfortable community,” she said. “But there’s definitely pockets that are not living comfortably and securely with food.”

In 2020, one in five families with children in the United States may have been considered food insecure, according to estimates from Feeding America. Even in cities like Newton – where, according to recent US Census data, the median annual household income was about $151,000, more than double the national average of about $69,500 in 2020.

At the Teen Ambassador Program’s typical monthly meetings, Davidson said, there’s time for the teens to network with each other, but there’s also winter drives to organize.

Davidson and Campbell said their goal is to give the teens a behind-the-scenes look at the food pantry and provide the skills necessary to bring about change. They said they work on skills such as fundraising and motivating volunteers.

Malihi, 16, said she was grateful to have a chance to learn these skills even though it might be daunting.

“I feel like many times, as young people, we might feel intimidated by certain bureaucratic structures or processes that we maybe aren’t familiar with,” she said.

The program has also launched initiatives that aim to provide books to children in food insecure homes, diversify the pantry’s stock of food to accommodate allergies, religious diets and ethnic options, offer personal care products and more. They just wrapped up their second winter gear drive, where they sorted through donations – collected from Newton South, Mason-Rice Elementary, and Hills and Falls Preschool at St. Mary’s Church – at Davidson’s house.

Schwartz said she was inspired by last year’s drive.

“I remember it just felt hands-on, like, I’m doing something.”

Ambassador Ella Campbell, 13, whose mother is advisor Amy Campbell, said she, too, appreciated making a difference.

“Seeing the impact on people, it’s a really great feeling,” she said. “Like, at the Newton Food Pantry, I remember seeing some of these little kids when they got their favorite kind of cereal, and they were so happy.”

Schwartz said small acts of service can have a real-world impact.

“There are a bunch of kids going outside without gloves right now,” she said, gesturing out the window to more than a foot of snow piled up outside.

“There’s so much stuff that we don’t really need anymore that we could just donate,” Schwartz said. “And that little action will really help someone.”

Malihi had some advice for other teenagers wanting to give back to their communities: “Even if it starts small, it can definitely go somewhere.”

Taylor Brokesh can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.