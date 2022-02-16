Unions take victory lap in COVID-19 vaccination tussle with Mayor Michelle Wu

“This was about people’s rights and the facts were on our side,” said Edward Kelly, a Boston firefighter and general president of the International Association of Fire Fighters, at Dorchester’s Florian Hall.

Multiple questions about the future of the mandate linger, but, for the time being at least, members of the three labor groups who are unvaccinated will not face the threat of termination thanks to Tuesday’s appeals court ruling.

A trio of Boston public safety unions took a victory lap Wednesday morning, a day after an appeals court judge sided with them in their battle with Mayor Michelle Wu over her COVID-19 vaccination mandate for the city workforce.

On Tuesday, Justice Sabita Singh granted an injunction blocking Wu’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for workers from three municipal unions until the two sides hash out a solution at the bargaining table, state labor authorities decide the matter, or there is a court resolution to the case.

The decision represented a blow to Wu’s vaccination mandate, a policy that has dominated her early tenure in City Hall’s fifth-floor corner office.

Just weeks into her new term, Wu announced in December that she was requiring the city’s 19,000-plus workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 to help curb the spread of the virus and protect the public. In her announcement, she said she wanted to do away with a weekly COVID testing option originally put in place by her predecessor, then-Acting Mayor Kim Janey.

A Wu spokesman said Tuesday the mayoral administration is disappointed by the appeals court’s decision and that Wu’s team is “reviewing it carefully.”

The unions, meanwhile, have accused Wu of ignoring collective bargaining agreements that Janey reached with labor groups last year. They say it is wrong for the mayor to make vaccination a condition of employment with the city.

Singh’s order applies to only the trio of unions who brought the litigation against the city — the Boston Firefighters Union Local 718, Boston Police Superior Officers Federation, and Boston Police Detectives Benevolent Society — and not to other municipal unions.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.