With NewMo, Newton’s rideshare service continues to grow

“On-demand transportation has been a priority of mine for years,” Auchincloss said to a small crowd of city officials and passersby on the westbound platform of the Newton Centre MBTA station. “When we think about transportation policy from first principles here in Massachusetts, we know that we want it to lower costs for people to get connected to jobs and services.”

NewMo, which the city launched in 2019 under contract with Via Transportation as a senior rideshare program, expanded to start serving all Newton residents and visitors last July. Short for “Newton in Motion,” NewMo offers door-to-door carpool service for senior passengers and corner-to-corner carpool service for other commuters.

US Representative Jake Auchincloss and Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller gathered with city officials Jan. 31 to promote the city’s rideshare service — a program that’s available to all city visitors and residents and meant to serve “transit deserts” in the city.

NewMo added its seventh car to its fleet last month — the service’s second wheelchair-accessible vehicle — contributing to a weekly ridership of 1,000 users, according to Fuller.

One major contributor to NewMo’s recent success? Teenagers.

“Our number one spot right now for rides to and from has become Newton South High School,” Fuller said.

After some photos and conversations with MBTA passengers, the mayor and congressman booked a NewMo — using the program’s mobile app — to a Newton Housing Authority property in Nonantum. The 3-mile ride — and all NewMo rides — cost a flat rate of $2. That 10-minute NewMo trip between Newton Centre and Nonantum would have taken roughly 30 minutes via the MBTA’s twice-per-hour 52 bus route, according to Google Maps.

For qualifying low-income users, rides cost 50 cents, according to the city’s website.

The mayor and congressman both said the program is important to serve “transit deserts” — areas in which the demand for transit far exceeds the supply.

Fuller said the service is convenient for all residents, “but it is super important particularly for older residents who may not be driving anymore” and “lower-income residents who don’t have a car,” among others.

Auchincloss said he would continue advocating for services like NewMo.

“My commitment is to, along with other members of Congress, really push [United States Secretary of Transportation] Pete Buttigieg and other administration leaders to keep on-demand transit at top-of-mind,” he said.

Auchincloss said he and the mayor had a “great conversation” with their NewMo driver on the way to Nonantum.

“The driver was, as it turns out, a Newton resident with kids in Newton public schools, so we had lots to talk about,” Fuller said.

Amy Zarechian, executive director of Newton Housing Authority, welcomed the congressman and the mayor to the Nonantum Village Place.

“We’re really grateful that our residents can utilize [NewMo] at a reduced rate,” she said. “A lot of our residents want to get to other places in Newton. Their doctors, friends, and their whole social network is here, so it’s been great.”

Newton Director of Transportation Nicole Freedman said on-demand transportation services like NewMo are popping up in municipalities as close as Salem, which launched the Salem Skipper in December 2020, also in a partnership with Via Transportation.

“There’s so many parallels in the system,” she said. “It really confirms that their success, and ours, are not a fluke.”

NewMo’s expansion hasn’t developed without some growing pains, however. City officials said senior ridership, which now makes up just 35 percent of NewMo trips, still has not recovered to pre-COVID levels.

“It’s probably at 60 percent of what it was,” Freedman said.

The program also occasionally experiences overcapacity, according to Freedman. Wait times have exceeded 40 minutes in the past, part of the reason why she said the city plans to add more vehicles.

Driver Jonathan Vershbow, a Newton native who said he drove for Uber for seven years before joining NewMo in October 2021, praised the gig.

“Unlike Uber, where you see a rider and you may never see them again for the rest of your life, I keep giving rides to the same people,” he said. “I mean, it’s kind of like a bartender at a bar. You really get to know people.”

Vershbow said he feels less pressure driving for NewMo compared to his Uber days.

“We get paid by the hour, as opposed to Uber and Lyft, where you only get paid if you’re giving a passenger a ride,” he said.

Aparna Paladugu, Via Transportation’s Director of Policy & Government Affairs, described in an interview how the company is in charge of the majority of NewMo’s operations.

“We provide everything,” she said, referring to the software, vehicles, and drivers. “All of our partnerships with cities and transit agencies use public funding.”

Looking to the future, Freedman said the city plans to move NewMo in a more environmentally-friendly direction by looking to transition to an all-electric fleet, which she said would “help with [Newton’s] sustainability goals and the mayor’s climate action plan.”

As for change on the federal level, Auchincloss followed up on his commitment to increasing services like NewMo around the country. Back in Washington the next day, Auchincloss spoke at a House session about his on-demand transit experience back home in Newton.

“During a recent ride-along, I saw first-hand the power of on-demand transit, especially for youth, seniors, and people with disabilities who gain autonomy from the ability to independently access and safely connect to jobs and services,” Auchincloss said on the House floor.

The congressman said NewMo is an example of what a new bipartisan infrastructure bill aims to accomplish.

“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will bring significant funding to the Bay State to modernize transit, including expanding on-demand transit,” he said. “This innovation can increase economic mobility, create new jobs, and reduce our carbon footprint.”

Justin Tang can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.