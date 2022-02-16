Youth soccer academy comes to SMOC center in Framingham

Young people in the MetroWest region have a new opportunity to hone their soccer skills.
South Middlesex Opportunity Council is partnering with Inter Milan, the Italian soccer club, to bring an elite youth soccer academy to SMOC’s Framingham Community and Cultural Center.
The Inter Academy Metro West Boston launched Jan. 25 with the start of an initial, 12-week winter session. Spots are still available for the session so organizers are encouraging families to sign up.
The program, part of a network of such academies Inter Milan offers worldwide, enables children from kindergarten to sixth grade to train with professional coaches and staff, and participate in practices and games. Sessions are held weekday evenings and weekends.
Advertisement
The cost is $350 per player, with a $90 “starter kit” of Inter Milan gear sold separately. Scholarships are available to income-eligible families.
The initiative is part of SMOC’s ongoing efforts to expand access to youth programming at its newly renovated Roxanna Street center. For more information or to register, go to interacademy.inter.it/boston/register.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.