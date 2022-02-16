Youth soccer academy comes to SMOC center in Framingham

Young people in the MetroWest region have a new opportunity to hone their soccer skills.

South Middlesex Opportunity Council is partnering with Inter Milan, the Italian soccer club, to bring an elite youth soccer academy to SMOC’s Framingham Community and Cultural Center.

The Inter Academy Metro West Boston launched Jan. 25 with the start of an initial, 12-week winter session. Spots are still available for the session so organizers are encouraging families to sign up.