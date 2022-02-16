Health officials warn dog treats pose salmonella danger

An open bag and several unopened bags purchased last week all tested positive for the Salmonella bacteria at the state lab, the agency said.

The Dog Gone Dog treats have been linked to three cases of salmonellosis in Essex County residents. Two adults in their 70s and a child were infected, the Department of Public Health said in a statement.

If you picked up a treat for Fido, check the package carefully. State public health officials are asking people to toss out some dog treats because they may give people - and their dogs - salmonella.

The treats, made in Georgetown, include “chicken chips” and beef liver and sweet potato chips. They are sold at Essex County Co-Op in Topsfield, New England Dog Biscuit Company in Salem, Gimme Chews & Moore in Haverhill, and Animal Krackers in Gloucester, the DPH said. The treats are dehydrated and not fully cooked.

Advertisement

All stores have been ordered to remove the product from the shelves, and no more product is being made, the agency said.

People can contract salmonella if they eat or handle food that has been contaminated with the bacteria and the food has not been properly handled, prepared, or cooked, the agency said. Once a person is infected, they can spread the bacteria to anyone or anything they touch.

Salmonella gives most people diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. “Severe disease is possible but uncommon,” the agency said. It advised people to talk to their health care providers if they have weakened immune systems, are over 65, are experiencing severe symptoms, or have a very young child who is ill.

Dogs can also become ill from salmonella infection, the agency said.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.