Ryan Zinke broke ethics rules while leading Trump’s Interior Dept., keeping improper ties with land developers, watchdog finds

Zinke continued to represent his family’s foundation in the negotiations for nearly a year, investigators found, even after committing to federal officials that he would resign from the foundation and would not do any work on its behalf after he joined the Trump administration.

Interior Department Inspector General Mark Greenblatt found that while Zinke was in office, he sent dozens of e-mails and text messages, held phone calls, and met in his office with developers to discuss the design of a large commercial and residential development in his hometown of Whitefish, Mont.

While serving as Interior Department secretary under Donald Trump, Ryan Zinke broke federal ethics rules repeatedly by improperly participating in real estate negotiations with the chairman of the energy giant Halliburton at the time and other developers, the department’s internal watchdog found in a report released Wednesday.

Zinke could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday.

Now a leading Republican candidate to win a newly drawn congressional seat in Montana this fall, Zinke also lied to an agency ethics official who questioned him about his involvement in the negotiations, according to the report. Zinke told the staffer that his participation in the project was minimal and limited to tax preparation, saying he no longer represented the foundation.

But after investigators issued subpoenas for the developers’ e-mails and text messages, they found that Zinke had communicated with the developers 64 times between August 2017 and July 2018 to discuss the project’s design and plans for a brewery. He met with the developers in his office at Interior Department headquarters in the summer of 2017 and, afterward, gave them a personal tour of the Lincoln Memorial and had dinner with them.

Investigators also concluded in the 32-page report that Zinke misused his official position by directing some of his staff to set up a meeting with the developers and print out documents related to the project. Federal officials are generally prohibited from assigning their employees tasks related to their private business.

The inspector general did not find that Zinke violated federal conflict-of-interest laws because his communication with the developers centered on a private business deal, rather than official Interior Department matters. The investigation also did not find evidence that Zinke had used his position to benefit Halliburton or for his own financial gain, or that his staff tried to conceal his continuing involvement with the development team.

The Post first reported that the inspector general referred the matter to the Justice Department in 2018. But the case remained open until last summer, when prosecutors declined to press criminal charges.

Zinke, 60, a former Navy SEAL who rode to work on horseback on his first day at Interior, served one term in the House of Representatives before he joined Trump’s Cabinet. A major proponent of oil and gas drilling, as well as coal mining, he resigned under pressure less than two years later under an avalanche of investigations into his conduct.

With Trump’s endorsement and strong name recognition in a swath of western Montana that Trump carried by seven points in 2020, Zinke is widely favored to win his home state’s new House seat.

The investigation into his real estate dealing began in the summer of 2018, after Politico reported that he had remained involved in the project while in office. This raised conflict-of-interest concerns because the project involved a development group funded by David Lesar, the then-chairman of Halliburton, which stood to benefit from policies that Zinke oversaw encouraging oil and gas drilling on public lands.

Lesar’s company planned to build a large development along the Whitefish River, with shops, a hotel, and a brewery. Zinke’s family foundation, run by his wife, Lola, had agreed to donate land for a parking lot. Known as 95 Karrow, the project had the potential to increase the value of multiple parcels of land the Zinkes owned nearby.

By 2018, Zinke’s wife had rescinded the letter of intent to donate land for the parking lot, investigators found.

Zinke declined investigators’ requests to meet with them. When they asked him for an interview, he refused.

The Whitefish land deal was one of at least 15 inquiries launched into alleged misconduct by Zinke. The investigations included one by the inspector general into his decision to deny two Connecticut tribes a permit to operate a casino; multiple inquiries into his travel expenses and whether he violated agency policy by allowing his wife to ride in government vehicles; and questions about his management of the department, including an investigation into a National Park Service report that removed any reference to climate change.

The casino case, which was referred to the Justice Department for potential criminal charges, is still pending.

Government investigators ultimately closed most of the other inquiries without reaching a finding that Zinke had violated ethics rules. In other cases, Interior Department officials refused to cooperate.

But the slew of inquiries strained his relationship with White House officials, who pressured him to resign when the Whitefish investigation was referred to the Justice Department for a possible criminal investigation. Zinke blamed his departure in a private resignation letter on “vicious and politically motivated attacks” and said he could not “justify spending thousands of dollars defending myself and my family against false allegations.”

Zinke touted himself as a Republican in the model of Theodore Roosevelt. But he worked to weaken existing environmental protections and shrink national monuments established by previous presidents. Trump scaled back two national monuments in Utah — Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante — and Zinke called on him to curtail the boundaries of several others.



