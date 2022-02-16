San Francisco recalls school board members over racial justice focus

Preliminary results showed the vote to oust each of the school board members topping 70 percent. Those who lost their seats were school board President Gabriela López and members Alison Collins and Faauuga Moliga.

The recall election is the latest signal that voters, even in a liberal city like San Francisco, have grown frustrated with public schools during the pandemic. Education, particularly its struggles with coronavirus measures and racial justice, is expected to play a prominent role in elections across the country this year. The results in San Francisco are another warning sign for Democrats.

Voters in San Francisco overwhelmingly ousted three school board members from their positions Tuesday in a move fueled by a failure to reopen schools last year and unpopular moves aimed at advancing racial justice.

The recall effort was initiated by a couple frustrated by the board’s failure to reopen schools last academic year. Even as other districts opened or developed hybrid in-person and remote systems, and as private schools in the area operated in person, San Francisco remained remote for nearly all students, who did not return until the fall.

At the same time, the board engaged in moves aimed at advancing racial equity that critics say were divisive and ill-advised, particularly for a period when schools were closed and academic and emotional damage to the city’s children was accruing. For instance, the board spent months deliberating the renaming of 44 schools after a committee found their namesakes had connections to slavery, oppression, and racism, although many of the alleged ties were thin or, in some cases, historically questionable or inaccurate. Those targeted included George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and, citing a single incident from the 1980s, longtime Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein.

The board also argued that Lowell High School, an elite program populated overwhelmingly by Asian American and white students, needed an admissions system that would better represent the city’s Black and Hispanic residents. The board’s abrupt decision to alter the admission rules, switching to a lottery, incensed San Francisco’s large Chinese American population as well as others in the Asian community, who read the change as hurtful to students from their community who worked hard and got the top grades and scores.

Other city leaders were frustrated, too. The school’s superintendent quit and was persuaded to come back only by board members agreeing, in writing, to focus on reopening schools. Mayor London Breed, a Democrat, endorsed the recall campaign, saying it was important that the school board not become “distracted by unnecessary influences or political agendas.”

The leaders of the recall movement said the vote showed a hunger for schools to focus on educating children.

“In this deeply divided city, in this deeply divided country, it shows that there are some things we can all agree on. Competent leadership. Good public schools. Protecting our most disadvantaged kids,” Siva Raj and Autumn Looijen, who launched the recall effort, said in a statement Wednesday.

Breed will appoint replacements for the ousted school board members.

“Our kids have suffered tremendously during this pandemic,” she said in a statement after the results. “It’s time we refocus our efforts on the basics of providing quality education for all students.”

The other four members of the existing school board could not be recalled because they had been elected too recently.

The decision to change admissions criteria for Lowell High School proved enormously controversial.

Admissions to the Lowell under the lottery increased representation among Black and Hispanic students. But critics of the decision, including many alumni and parents at the school, asserted that the change was anti-Asian. They also argued that it would water down the academic standards that had made the school a superb place for learning.

Anger was further driven by anti-Asian tweets from Collins that were posted in 2016, before she was on the board but discovered last year. They accused Asian Americans of benefiting from the “’model minority’ BS” and using “white supremacist thinking to assimilate and ‘get ahead.’” She also suggested that they were not standing up to then-President Donald Trump, using a racial slur to describe them.

The school board voted to strip Collins of her position as vice president, and Collins responded by suing the school board, producing further turmoil that was unrelated to the education of children.

The Chinese American Democratic Club urged voters to support the recall. The election, unlike many others in the city, appeared to galvanize Asian voters. Ann Hsu, a parent and organizer with the Chinese/API Voter Outreach Taskforce, said the vote was a repudiation of anti-Asian actions. She pointed to the Lowell decision and said the board had “bulldozed over our concerns.”