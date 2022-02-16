Several jurors in Palin defamation case knew about judge’s decision

In an order Wednesday, Rakoff said that the court’s law clerk had spoken with the jury after the trial as part of routine inquiries and was told by several jurors that they had found out about the ruling through push notifications from news websites on their smartphones.

On Monday, while jurors were still deliberating, Rakoff said he planned to dismiss the case if the jury handed down a verdict in Palin’s favor. The next day, the jury delivered its verdict, also rejecting Palin’s claim that the Times had libeled her in a 2017 editorial that erroneously linked her political rhetoric to a mass shooting.

Several jurors in the defamation case brought by Sarah Palin against The New York Times said they found out about the judge’s decision to dismiss the case while they were still deliberating, the judge, Jed S. Rakoff, said in an order Wednesday.

“The jurors repeatedly assured the court’s law clerk that these notifications had not affected them in any way or played any role whatever in their deliberations,” Rakoff wrote.

Palin, the former Alaska governor and a vice presidential nominee in 2008, filed her suit against the Times in 2017, accusing the newspaper of defaming her in an editorial that incorrectly linked her political rhetoric with a 2011 mass shooting. The Times corrected the error the morning after the editorial was published.

The case was seen as a test of the landmark 1964 Supreme Court decision, The New York Times Company v. Sullivan, which set a high bar of proof for public officials claiming defamation. By ruling in favor of the Times on Tuesday, the jury affirmed the precedent, finding that newspaper and its former opinion editor, James Bennet, had not acted with the level of malice or recklessness claimed by Palin’s team. Public figures must prove that a news organization acted with “actual malice” in publishing false information, meaning it displayed a reckless disregard for the truth or knew the information was false.

Palin is expected to appeal the verdict. Rakoff said Wednesday that although neither party objected to his issuing of a ruling while allowing the jury to continue deliberations, he was bringing the issue of the jurors being notified to both parties’ attention in “an excess of caution.”

“If any party feels there is any relief they seek based on the above, counsel should promptly initiate a joint phone conference with the court to discuss whether any further proceedings are appropriate,” Rakoff wrote.

Lawyers for Palin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NEW YORK TIMES

Pardoned Trump family friend pleads guilty

NEW YORK — Ken Kurson, a close friend of former president Donald Trump’s son-in-law, has pleaded guilty in state court to misdemeanor charges of computer trespass and attempted eavesdropping, more than a year after he was pardoned by Trump for federal charges that he stalked a doctor, her colleague, and the colleague’s spouse.

If he avoids arrest for a year and completes 100 hours of community service, his plea can be downgraded to harassment.

‘’The defendant is to lead a law-abiding life,’’ Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Josh Hanshaft said as he accepted the guilty plea.

Kurson, 53, an author and political consultant who was editor of the New York Observer, was charged in August by the Manhattan district attorney’s office. He admitted to hacking his then-wife’s computer in 2015, monitoring her e-mail and social media activity through a service called WebWatcher. Kurson also targeted a friend of his former spouse who worked with her at a summer camp, according to court documents.

Manhattan prosecutors took up the case after Trump issued a federal pardon to Kurson, one of several that the president gave to people with personal ties to him before he left office. The federal charges against Kurson also involved behavior from 2015, when he was going through a contentious divorce.

‘’We will not accept presidential pardons as get-out-of-jail-free cards for the well-connected in New York,’’ then-Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., a Democrat, said last year in announcing Kurson’s case.

In November 2015, Kurson’s former spouse told police in South Orange, N.J., that he was ‘’terrorizing her through email and social media causing her problems at work and in her social life,’’ according to an account in Kurson’s criminal court complaint.

It is unclear from court papers what, if any, overlap in alleged conduct exists between the state case and the dismissed federal prosecution. Kurson left the Lower Manhattan courthouse Wednesday with his attorney Marc Mukasey. Both declined to speak to reporters.

WASHINGTON POST

Pentagon nominee confirmed despite Hawley opposition

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly confirmed one of President Biden’s Pentagon nominees whose expertise on Russia could be critical amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, overcoming the opposition of Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican.

The vote was 83 to 13 for Celeste Wallander, CEO of the US-Russia Foundation, to serve as assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs. Hawley opposed the nomination, joined by a dozen other Republicans.

Hawley objected last week to a rapid confirmation process. He has blocked Pentagon nominees to protest the Biden administration’s handling of the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan last summer.

Hawley delayed not only Wallander’s confirmation but also that of another Pentagon nominee: David Honey, who has been chosen by Biden to be the deputy undersecretary for research and engineering.

Hawley’s delaying tactics forced Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, to file a cloture motion Monday night to accelerate debate and bring the nominations to the full Senate floor. After two procedural votes at midday, the Senate confirmed Wallander and then confirmed Honey on a 94-to-1 vote. Hawley was the lone dissenter.

Hawley’s move angered several Democrats, including Schumer.

’’Intentionally delaying the confirmation of a qualified expert on Russian affairs at a time like this is supremely reckless,’’ Schumer said Wednesday, adding that Hawley’s actions are ‘’making the American people less safe.’’

Spokesmen for Hawley did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Hawley’s colleagues on the Senate Armed Services Committee also have criticized his move.

’’Senators have the right to object,’’ Senator Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat and chairman of the Armed Services Committee, said earlier this week. “They also have a responsibility to America’s national security interests, particularly when Russia is massing troops in Eastern Europe. It’s time for politics to take a back seat here.’’

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a New Hampshire Democrat, condemned Hawley’s efforts to slow Wallander’s confirmation amid rising tensions in Ukraine and accused him of putting national security at risk. ‘’He’s interested in grandstanding, not in getting answers,’’ Shaheen said earlier this week.

On Monday, Hawley defended his decision to delay Wallander’s confirmation process by accusing Biden of pushing Europe closer to war.

“As Joe Biden’s incompetence leads Europe closer to war, Dr. Wallander seems to think we should keep doing more of the same in Europe, including bringing Ukraine into NATO, which will mean more and more American troops,’’ said Hawley, who opposes any effort to admit Ukraine to NATO and insists the focus should be on China.

Russia has demanded that Ukraine be barred from joining NATO; the United States and NATO have said the alliance’s open-door policy is nonnegotiable.