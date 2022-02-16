On China trip in 1985, she saw torments to come for Uyghurs

One of the backpackers was a British scholar who spoke Chinese and Arabic. Throughout the journey, the Uyghurs we met asked our British companion if he could contact Margaret Thatcher, then the prime minister, to help them. They were in a sense trapped by geography and borders, in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Thank you for the article by Aysha Khan about the plight of the Uyghur people ( “Strengthening bonds in fight to save culture,” Page A1, Feb. 12). In 1985, after China had opened to independent travelers, I found myself on an overland route along the rugged Xinjiang Tibet highway. We traveled incognito with Uyghur and Chinese truck drivers. We eventually reached windswept cities like Kashgar, and later Urumqi, capital of the region.

The Uyghurs were in the majority then, but many mainland Chinese were being sent west to Xinjiang for “economic opportunity” or to out-populate the locals. The British scholar was mistaken many times for a Uyghur. He was kicked and punched more than once — at random — by Chinese authorities.

I recall leaving Xinjiang on an eastbound train with a sense of relief, but as we reached Lop Nur, the salt lake, the train passed by extensive salt mines where hundreds of poor souls could be seen painfully shoveling salt. The misery was palpable, and their plight was all too visible.

With 80 percent of Uyghurs now hidden away in internment camps or presumed dead, I believe that the Uyghurs then were fearing the brutality to come. It has gone beyond anything I could have ever imagined.

Laurie Fullerton

Marblehead