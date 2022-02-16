Glasnost on Beacon Hill

Yet here we are. For the first time in nearly two decades since the question of whether to allow unauthorized immigrants to apply for a driver’s license first came up on Beacon Hill, House Speaker Ron Mariano plans to — wait for it — bring the issue up for debate and a floor vote Wednesday, and force lawmakers to go on record for or against it. Shocking, indeed, given that one longstanding tradition on Beacon Hill is a tendency to hammer out policy behind closed doors and then hold pro forma, unanimous votes to approve it, something that makes it impossible to know what an individual legislator really said or did. Former speaker Robert DeLeo perfected the art form, making House votes about as suspenseful as Russian elections.

Now, if that sounds exactly the way things are supposed to work all the time, you’re right. And there is something wrong with politics in Massachusetts when the state Legislature makes news just by operating the way civics textbooks tell us legislatures do all the time.

Something rare is scheduled to occur on Beacon Hill on Wednesday: Lawmakers will publicly air their differences about a piece of controversial legislation, publicly propose and debate ways to improve it, then vote in public, so their constituents will know where they stand.

We’re supposed to see legislators openly debate the merits of contentious bills; we’re supposed to expect them to shape, amend, and, hopefully, improve bills as the process unfolds; and we’re supposed to learn where they stand on the record on important issues, hear their rationale for their positions, and then, as voters, make an informed decision about whether to support them when reelection time comes.

For two decades, though, immigration advocates have watched the driver’s license bill die without ever knowing exactly who killed it. The House has never held a floor vote on previous similar legislation to expand access to driver’s licenses to those who lack legal immigration status but may have perfectly fine driving skills.

The current bill, known as the Work and Family Mobility Act, would let unauthorized immigrants apply for a basic driver’s license provided that they’re able to show documentation that proves their identity — such as a foreign passport or consular card — date of birth, and residency in the Commonwealth.

The floor vote comes after the Joint Transportation Committee voted to advance the bill, 14-3, along party lines last week. Governor Charlie Baker has been on the record against letting undocumented immigrants access driver’s licenses. But the Legislature’s failure to actually put the bill to a vote has protected him, too, from having to actually follow through on that misguided threat.

For many members in the Democratic majority, of course, the opacity of the Beacon Hill policy-making process suits them just fine, protecting them from having to take tough votes that might inspire a progressive primary opponent or Republican challenger in November. But over time, it undermines the public’s confidence in government when the impression takes hold that democracy isn’t working the way it’s supposed to and that floor votes are for show, while the real action takes place in secret.

It should never be news that lawmakers are holding a vote that’s expected to be close. But no matter the outcome of the driver’s license bill, this is already a win for Massachusetts. Hopefully, Mariano will make this voting thing a habit.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.