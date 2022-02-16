Instead of the world championing the Olympics in China, nations should champion human rights for Uyghurs

Instead of granting China the privilege of hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics and sending the world’s best athletes there, the international community should have sent investigators to root out what human rights organizations are calling crimes against humanity .

With only a few days left to the Winter Olympics in Beijing, people are tuning in from all over the world to watch athletes compete in stadiums built by a government that also built the 21st century’s largest concentration camp. The Chinese government is torturing and abusing millions of innocent Uyghurs, both physically and mentally. My family is among them.

I am afraid if China is allowed to continue unchecked, not only Uyghurs, a mostly-Muslim community in the so-called Xinjiang region, but the people of Tibet, and the whole of China will be at risk. The Chinese government has taken advantage of the Olympics to hide the truth of its “reeducation” camps, where more than 1 million Uyghurs are currently imprisoned, spread disinformation and propaganda, and cover its crimes against humanity. The world should not let China get away with genocide, forced labor, forced sterilization, organ harvesting, sexual assaults, and much more, as has been documented by human rights groups.

While the Beijing Olympics is celebrated, I can’t stop thinking about the damage that the Chinese government has done to my family. Five years ago, I had a peaceful life, where I could speak freely to my parents and they could could live freely. Though I was a busy college student, I always sent long voice messages to my father, Elijan Mamut, about my day, sharing all the cool stuff I experienced at school. He loved to listen because he supported my education and wanted me to explore the world, which is why he worked so hard to enable me to study abroad.

But one day he didn’t reply to my messages or call me back. So, I waited a day, a week, a month. I haven’t heard from him since. Later, I learned he was being held in China’s Shufu camp. The color of my world started to fade. There were no more joys. I didn’t step out of my dorm for weeks; it felt like I was in a prison and the world had stopped in that small room.

I then read about leaked videos of China’s Uyghur camps and saw pictures of shackled victims. Some were locked in a small room with almost 40 people. I could hardly eat or sleep. All I could think about was my father. I felt numb.

I tried to speak to my friends and relatives, including my mom, to get information about my father. All of them were so afraid to talk to me due to the Chinese government’s strict surveillance. According to leaked documents, China considered anyone who was in contact with people abroad to be a “criminal” and sent them to one of the concentration camps.

I wish I could have a normal life and be able to talk to my father about my new life here in America. But I couldn’t tell him when I finished school, got my first job, got married, or when I held my baby for the first time. Having him by my side during all these important moments would be a luxury, but not even having the chance to talk to him is misery.

Like my family, there are many other victims of the Communist Party of China. Human rights organizations raised their voices in order to stop the Beijing Olympic Games. There have been diplomatic boycotts as a result, but it’s not enough. Athletes should not be competing in specially built lavish stadiums in a country that uses slave labor. They should not be performing in a country where the host is “performing” a show to cover genocide.

The Beijing Olympics should never have happened. But it’s not too late for those nations that competed to join forces and investigate China’s crimes against humanity. Millions of Uyghur families deserve no less.

Shayida Ali lives in Braintree.