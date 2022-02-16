No royal family in Massachusetts

One disadvantage: The public knows where you live and can go there to tell you exactly what they think of you. That has been happening with regularity to Mayor Michelle Wu . A loud, obnoxious group of anti-vaccine protesters has been showing up at Wu’s Roslindale home, making an early morning racket that wakes up the neighborhood. Governor Charlie Baker dealt with similar protests in front of his Swampscott home, including one that involved the dumping of used needles .

Being governor of Massachusetts or mayor of Boston is a great job that comes with many advantages. Among them: a driver and a parking spot, a security detail to keep you safe, and a hand-picked staff to carry out your wishes.

Advertisement

Is that good reason for taxpayers to provide a “governor’s mansion” or update the city-owned Parkman House for fulltime residence by the mayor? No. Free speech has its limits; protest tactics are governed by what the Supreme Court describes as considerations of “time, place and manner.” Police can and should address behavior that crosses the line. But living in a bubble is dangerous in other ways. It cuts off elected officials from reality — which includes people who disagree with them — and it takes away the balance and perspective of a world beyond politics.

“If we had a governor’s mansion, I wouldn’t have lived in it,” former Governor Michael Dukakis told me via e-mail. “I wanted my family to experience life in as normal a way as possible and it seemed to work out well all through my 12 years as governor.” Dukakis, who was also famous for taking the T to his State House office, recalled that demonstrators occasionally gathered in front of his home. When they did, “The Brookline police seemed to handle them well,” he said.

Advertisement

Viewing a governor’s mansion as something Massachusetts doesn’t need is tied to the fact that most of the state’s recent chief executives came from the Boston area or not far beyond. Foster Furcolo, who became governor in 1957, was the last person elected to that office who hailed from Western Massachusetts. While she was lieutenant governor, Jane Swift was harshly criticized when she took a pre-Thanksgiving State Police helicopter ride from Boston to her sick child in the Berkshires, When Swift became acting governor after Paul Cellucci resigned, a governor’s mansion would have made life as a working mother much easier.

There has been talk of creating one, but it never happened. And, if we wanted one, where would we put it? In a leafy suburb, with a long driveway and fences to keep out the rabble? Or somewhere in Boston, where protesters could gather yet again and disturb the neighbors?

“It’s tough to justify. There’s no royal family in Massachusetts,” veteran public relations executive George Regan told me. Ironically, Regan launched his career as press secretary to Mayor Kevin White, the same mayor who was christened “Kevin DeLuxe” by Boston Herald columnist Peter Lucas, at least partly because of the time White spent at 33 Beacon St. That’s the site of the George Francis Parkman Mansion — commonly called the Parkman House — which was donated to the city by its owner.

In what was another major scandal of its time, the Boston City Council held hearings regarding the city money and private donations used by White to refurbish the building and serve up fancy meals and wines. It didn’t stop White from spending so much time at the Parkman House that he was able to keep his ownership of a dog a secret from his wife; and when he died, his wake was held there. Subsequent mayors used it for meetings and receptions but shied away from White’s close association with it, although Mayor Tom Menino lived there for five months while recovering from assorted health issues.

Advertisement

Even though White hung out at the Parkman House, his personal residence on Mount Vernon Street was also targeted by protesters, recalled Regan - from angry anti-busing demonstrators to citizens upset when Charles Street became one-way, per the mayor’s orders. It’s a reminder that in-your-face politics is nothing new. Larry DiCara, who was elected to the City Council at age 22 and served on it from 1972 to 1981, said protesters “spit at me and called me all sorts of names.” They not only showed up at DiCara’s home — “They stopped my mother at the Star Market,” he said.

People forget, said DiCara, but “there’s been ugliness in Boston politics before.”

A governor’s mansion or official mayoral residence won’t change that. Besides, no walls can ever block out the trolls of Twitter and Instagram.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.