Westford needs to take big steps to tackle racism

Re “Westford faces more fallout over taunts” (Metro, Feb. 12): The incident last month at the Westford vs. Wayland girls basketball game is, unfortunately, not surprising. Westford has a lot of work to do to eradicate racism. The incident, in which taunts were aimed at a Black player from Wayland High, is just one in a series of events, both in the schools and in the town at large. For example, the Instagram account Westford Coalition 4 Change documents the many racist encounters our own Westford Public Schools students face here every day. In town, we have seen xenophobic comments to a poll worker, a failure to pass a vote recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and more.

Westford has largely denied the extent of the racism that exists in town. This time, it is important to seize the opportunity to recognize the problem, confront denials that racism exists, and make a concerted effort to fix it. This work starts at the top. The town and its school system started with the creation of DEI Committees, but Westford and Westford Public Schools each need to invest in — and empower — a director of diversity, equity, and inclusion to confront this issue head on.