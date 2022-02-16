All in, Westford seniors team up to topple Newton South boys’ basketball for DCL Cup

Never moreso than Wednesday night, when the host Grey Ghosts defended from the top of the key to the baseline, denying penetration by Dual County League rival Newton South in a 52-45 victory for the DCL Cup title.

“They are all in,” Westford coach Chris Bramanti said.

With grit, determination, and passion, the six seniors on the Westford Academy boys’ basketball team are playing for the Class of 2021 that never got to take the court for a season that was not played because of the pandemic.

The difference from South’s 67-59 victory on Jan. 14?

“We had a lead going into the fourth quarter of that game, but we got away from playing defense, they penetrated, or penetrated and kicked [the ball out],” said Bramanti after the Grey Ghosts improved to 15-3. “That was our focus tonight.”

Griffin Eddy, a 6-foot-6 senior, was dominant with 19 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals, and a blocked shot, and senior point guard Ethan Ewing was solid with 13 points and four assists.

But it was senior Jake Aylward, at the top of Westford’s 1-2-2 zone, that set the tone defensively as the Grey Ghosts halted Newton South’s 13-game unbeaten streak, dropping the Lions to 15-4.

“Jake really clamped down, and we did a real good job of closing out [defensively].” Aylward finished with 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals.

“I’m really proud of the kids,” added the coach. “It is really hard to win the DCL. These seniors had a mission, and they really took it to heart.”

Boys’ basketball

Bishop Stang 67, Arlington Catholic 52 — Jacob Seiders (23 points) drained all seven of his 3-point attempts and Frank Vollaro (21 points, 15 rebounds) delivered a double-double for Stang (7-11) in the Catholic Central win.

Bromfield 44, Narragansett 43 — Nicholas Russo potted 26 points to help the Trojans (7-11) edge the Warriors.

Dover-Sherborn 65, Medfield 60 — Junior Luke Rinaldi tallied 21 points and senior Zach Spellman added 19 for the Raiders (15-4) in the Tri-Valley League win.

Madison Park 73, English High 71 — Senior Jamre Williams (25 points, 14 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 assists) paced the Cardinals (6-8) to a Boston City League win.

Middlesex 79, Groton 54 — Senior Owen Olsen’s 19 points helped Middlesex (8-9) pick up the Independent School League win.

Rivers 71, Roxbury Latin 42 — Jayden Ndjigue put up 18 points and Drew Martin recorded 12 to push the Red Wings (16-4, 9-3) to the Independent School League win.

Salem 87, Winthrop 43 — Seniors Darlin Santiago (27 points, seven 3-pointers) and Treston Abreu (21 points) led the Witches (14-3) to a Northeastern Conference victory.

South Boston 55, CASH 52 — Senior Amari Williams scored 28 points and dished out five assists for the Knights (2-10) in the City League win.

St. Sebastian’s 71, Lawrence Academy 54 — Freshman Jaylen Harrell scored 20 points to lead the Arrows (19-2) to the ISL win.

Wachusett 57, Shepherd Hill 49 — Nick Ciccone (21 points) and Tucker McDonald (12 points, 7 assists) displayed strong effort in the second half to push the Mountaineers (13-4) ahead of the No. 3 Rams and secure a spot in the Mid-Wach A tournament final.

Girls’ basketball

Archbishop Williams 47, Austin Prep 40 — Junior Elise Carter scored 15 points for the Bishops (7-9) in the Catholic Central League win.

Barnstable 63, Nauset 32 — Senior Olivia Gourdine rifled in 33 points to propel the host Red Hawks (12-5) to the Cape & Islands win.

Duxbury 61, Cape Cod Academy 36 — Molly Donovan scored 19 of her 21 in the first half as the Dragons (11-8) clinched a spot in the Division 2 tournament with a nonleague win. MacKenzie Balfore (15 points) netted her 1,000th career point for CCA (7-10).

Foxborough 57, Stoughton 26 — Freshman Kailey Sullivan (24 points) powered the Warriors (11-6) to a Hockomock League Davenport win.

Newton South 52, Waltham 43 — Junior Maddy Genser scored 21 points to lead the Lions (10-8) to a Dual County League win.

North Quincy 83, Carver 43 — Sophomore captains Orlagh Gormley (34 points) and Ava Bryan (17 points) led the No. 7 Raiders (19-0) to a nonleague win against the Crusaders.

Old Colony 40, Bishop Connolly 39 — Allison Bumpus sank the go-ahead free throw with nine seconds left to lift the Cougars (14-5) to the South Coast win.

Revere 45, Medford 40 — Carolina Bettero (19 points) and Haley Belloise (17) powered the Patriots (11-8) to the Greater Boston League win.

Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.