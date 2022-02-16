Bengals extend coach Zac Taylor’s contract through 2026

The NFL has hired a law firm that includes former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch to defend it and its teams in Brian Flores’s race discrimination lawsuit. Lynch, the attorney general in the latter part of the Obama administration, will work with Brad Karp , chairman at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton, and Garrison. Karp previously has worked for the league in concussion cases. Flores, who is Black, was fired as Miami’s coach last month despite back-to-back winning seasons. He named the league and three teams — the Dolphins, Denver Broncos, and New York Giants — in a class-action lawsuit earlier this month, alleging unfair hiring practices in the NFL. After the lawsuit was filed, the league said it would defend itself against claims it called “without merit.” The Dolphins, Broncos, and Giants also denied Flores’s allegations.

Zac Taylor , who led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl in his third season as coach, was signed to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed. Taylor was 6-25-1 in his first two seasons leading the Bengals, his first head coaching job. They improved to 10-7 in 2021 and went on an improbable run through playoffs before losing 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The 38-year-old Taylor is now signed through the 2026 season. He had one year left on his previous contract. “The fruits of Zac’s efforts were seen this year, and Zac is well-regarded by our players and coaches,” Bengals owner Mike Brown said. “I know the effort and passion Zac brings to the building and to our team, and I am pleased by his approach. And I think the city of Cincinnati sees him the way the players and I do. He’s brought excitement to the town and deserves credit and recognition for that.”

Vikings finalize hiring of Kevin O’Connell

The Minnesota Vikings finalized their hiring of head coach Kevin O’Connell, completing a sharp offseason shift in direction by turning over the team to the 36-year-old offensive coordinator of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Three days after the Rams beat Cincinnati for the title, O’Connell formally assumed his branch of the Sean McVay tree. He’s now the fourth former assistant under the head coach of the Rams to become an NFL head coach himself. O’Connell replaces Mike Zimmer, fired last month after eight seasons and only two playoff-game wins, and will be introduced on Thursday at team headquarters as the 10th head coach in Vikings history. The Rams scheduled their Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.

COLLEGES

Jim Harbaugh agrees to reworked 5-year contract with Michigan

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has agreed to a reworked five-year contract with the school that runs through the 2026 season. The announcement of a new deal comes two weeks after Harbaugh interviewed to fill the head coaching vacancy with the Minnesota Vikings. “My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team,” he said in a statement. Harbaugh took to large pay cut last year after the Wolverines went 2-4 in the pandemic-abbreviated 2020 season. Michigan bounced back in 2021, winning the Big Ten for the first time since 2004 and earning the school’s first bid to the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines (12-2) snapped a eight-game losing streak to Ohio State along the way before losing to eventual national champion Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

GOLF

Tiger Woods hosting Genesis, could return part-time

Tiger Woods is the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational this week, but nothing more. And that’s all he will be until his legs are healed enough from a harrowing car crash a year ago about 20 miles away from Riviera. At best, Woods figures he would only be able to play a few events each year. But that starts with being able to compete while walking. Most frustrating is not knowing when that will be. He said his golf has been limited since playing with his son two months ago in the PNC Championship, where he could ride in a cart. “My leg was not in very good position there about a year ago and I’ve had to work through a lot of different operations and a lot of different scenarios,” Woods said. “It’s been tough, but I’ve gotten here. I’ve gotten this far and I still have a long way to go. Each and every day’s a fight and I welcome that fight.” He made it clear in December he would never again play a full schedule. That hasn’t changed. Now it’s a matter of when he can play at all. Woods didn’t offer specifics on the shape of his right leg except to smile and say, “My right leg does not look like my left, put it that way.”

Jon Rahm voted European tour’s player of the year for 2nd time

Jon Rahm was voted as the European tour’s player of the year for the second time in three seasons. The top-ranked Spaniard won the 2021 award after a year in which he captured his first major — the US Open — and spent 27 weeks at No. 1. Rahm was also Europe’s leading points scorer at the Ryder Cup, with 3½ from his five matches, and had top-eight finishes in the other three majors. Rahm, the tour’s player of the year in 2019, too, received the newly named Seve Ballesteros Award after a vote by his fellow professionals. “It is very unique to be recognized by your peers like this,” Rahm said. “It is a true honor to be able to win this award for a second time.”