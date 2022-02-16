fb-pixel Skip to main content
Olympics | Men's Hockey

Canada and US both eliminated from men’s Olympic hockey competition in dramatic fashion

By Staff and wire reportsUpdated February 16, 2022, 13 minutes ago
Canadian players are pictured after being defeated 2-0 by Sweden in the quarterfinals of the Beijing Olympics.ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

For the first time since 2006, the men’s Olympic hockey semifinals will be without both the United States and Canada.

The United States is out of the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics in stunning fashion after blowing a late lead; Slovakia beat the US, 3-2, in a shootout Wednesday to knock the top-seeded Americans out in the quarterfinals.

Canada exited hours after the US with a 2-0 loss to Sweden.

The US led for almost half the game before the tying goal when Slovakia pulled its goaltender for an extra attacker to play 6-on-5. Slovakia forward Juraj Slafkovsky scored his tournament-leading fifth goal of the tournament.

Advertisement

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video