Canada and US both eliminated from men’s Olympic hockey competition in dramatic fashion

For the first time since 2006, the men’s Olympic hockey semifinals will be without both the United States and Canada.
The United States is out of the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics in stunning fashion after blowing a late lead; Slovakia beat the US, 3-2, in a shootout Wednesday to knock the top-seeded Americans out in the quarterfinals.
Canada exited hours after the US with a 2-0 loss to Sweden.
The US led for almost half the game before the tying goal when Slovakia pulled its goaltender for an extra attacker to play 6-on-5. Slovakia forward Juraj Slafkovsky scored his tournament-leading fifth goal of the tournament.
