Celtics’ winning streak halted at nine with home loss to lowly Pistons

But the Pistons did not simply take a seat for the Celtics. Instead, they rallied from an 8-point deficit in the final four minutes and held on for a surprising 112-111 win when Jayson Tatum’s potential game- winner caromed off the rim at the buzzer. The loss snapped the Celtics’ winning streak and sent them into the break with a sour taste.

As the Celtics crafted their nine-game winning streak, their final chance to extend the run before the All-Star break had become something of an afterthought. The 12-win Pistons were coming to TD Garden, and they didn’t figure to offer much resistance against this surging team.

Jaylen Brown had 31 points to lead the Celtics. Tatum added 22 points, but he also committed seven turnovers. Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham, who did not play when these teams met in Detroit earlier this month, had 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists. Detroit made 53.3 percent of its 3-pointers.

The Celtics were without starters Marcus Smart (ankle) and Robert Williams (calf), though coach Ime Udoka said before the game that neither player is expected to be out for long.

The Pistons took a 92-86 lead on a 3-pointer by former Boston big man Kelly Olynyk with 9:44 left. Late Celtics comebacks are usually sparked by Tatum and Brown, but in this case the duo received some help. Grant Williams connected on a pair of 3-pointers and Aaron Nesmith soared in for a putback, igniting a 13-0 run that flipped the 6-point deficit into a 99-92 lead.

The Celtics led by 8 points with less than four minutes left and appeared in control, but the Pistons pushed back with a 10-2 flurry that was capped by a Jerami Grant layup that tied the score at 108 with 1:50 left.

Derrick White, Boston’s newest acquisition, missed a 3-pointer and committed a turnover on the Celtics’ next two possessions, before Saddiq Bey gave the Pistons a 110-108 lead on a putback with 42.8 seconds left. But Al Horford, who has struggled from beyond the 3-point arc this season, calmly drilled a 3-pointer from the right arc to put Boston back in front with 32.3 seconds left.

Grant answered by spinning through the lane for a 10-footer with 19.1 seconds to play. After a timeout, Brown tried to answer inside, but Cunningham met him in midair and swatted away the attempt.

The Pistons called a timeout with 8.9 seconds to play, their final one, but White stole the ensuing inbounds pass, and the Celtics called time out with 6.9 seconds remaining. Tatum, who struggled for much of the night, sized up Grant at the top of the key and his 20-footer was off.

Other observations from the game:

▪ Before tipoff, Brown and Udoka presented Tatum with a ball commemorating his third consecutive All-Star Game appearance. Then the game started, and Brown seemed determined to show that he should have been selected, too. Over the first few minutes he drilled a pair of 3-pointers and converted a pair of layups, helping Boston to an early lead. Brown was the only Celtic to take control on offense as the game rolled on.

▪ Prior to the game, Pistons coach Dwane Casey said that the Celtics have one of the best defenses he has seen in some time. It’s unlikely the first half changed that view, despite the fact that the Celtics were missing two of their top defenders in Smart and Robert Williams. Detroit faced constant resistance at the rim and converted just 12 of 34 2-pointers.

▪ Daniel Theis received a nice ovation when he checked in for the first time with 4 minutes, 18 seconds left in the first quarter. The center spent his first 3½ seasons with the Celtics before being traded to the Bulls last February. Last Thursday, the Celtics reacquired Theis in a deal with the Rockets. He might not have much of a role when this team is fully healthy, but he’ll have value on nights such as this one, when Williams was out.

▪ The absence of Robert Williams was most glaring on the offensive glass in the first half. Boston gathered just one offensive rebound and did not register a second-chance point. In addition to averaging 3.9 offensive rebounds per game, Williams usually keeps several other missed shots alive.

▪ Olynyk helped keep the Pistons within reach in the second quarter. He drilled back-to-back 3-pointers and added an 18-footer. And in the third quarter the Pistons hit three 3-pointers during an 11-2 run that pushed them in front.

▪ It was an uncharacteristically quiet night for Tatum through three quarters. He had 13 points, 2 rebounds, and 6 turnovers, and never appeared to be in rhythm.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.