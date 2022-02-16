Dunkin’ signs its first college athletes to endorsement deals

Dunkin’ is signing its first college athletes to endorsement deals as the scramble for NCAA players spreads.

Deja Kelly, a sophomore who plays women’s basketball at the University of North Carolina, and Matthew Boling, a sprinter and long jumper at the University of Georgia, will debut on Dunkin’s roster. As part of the arrangement, they’ll promote the coffee and doughnut brand on social channels and have their own co-branded meals in their college towns. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

Brands are flocking to college sports after the NCAA changed its policy last summer to allow student-athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness. Consumer businesses ranging from Kool-Aid drinks to Degree deodorant have gotten involved.