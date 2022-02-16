Two Chinese-American stars competing in Beijing. Two opposite reactions.

Around the same time that week, 19-year-old Zhu Yi also went viral for her showing in the figure skating team event. But the response was not nearly as positive: Weibo suspended at least 93 accounts and deleted 300 posts about Zhu, who finished last in both the women’s short program and free skate portions, contributing to China’s fifth-place finish.

After freestyle skier Eileen Gu took gold in the women’s big air final , the popular Chinese social media platform Weibo briefly crashed because the servers were overwhelmed. Gu, the 18-year-old sensation making her Olympic debut, immediately became a trending topic.

Zhu fell and crashed into the wall in her short program. When she tumbled again in the free skate, unable to complete her third and fourth jumps, she burst into tears and left the ice. Afterward, she acknowledged that the expectations placed on her impacted her performance.

“I’m upset and a little embarrassed,” she said, in tears. “I guess I felt a lot of pressure because I know everybody in China was pretty surprised with the selection for ladies’ singles and I just really wanted to show them what I was able to do, but unfortunately I didn’t.”

Zhu Yi fell during her free skate in the team event, which contributed to China finishing out of medal contention. Lintao Zhang/Photographer: Lintao Zhang/Getty

Both Gu and Zhu were born in California and now compete for China. But the two teenagers have triggered reactions on opposite ends of the spectrum at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

Gu has emerged as one of the stars of China’s team, appearing in commercials and print advertisements. In Sanya, a city in the Hainan Province, 520 colorful lit-up drones recreated Gu’s smiling face in the sky to celebrate her gold medal. Chinese authorities issued a congratulatory statement on the win, as did the editor of the Chinese edition of Vogue magazine.

Eileen Gu's face is on billboards in Beijing. NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images

For Zhu, meanwhile, the negativity has had a toll on her. Some commenters ridiculed her for the falls, while others suggested that she stole a spot on the team.

“What everyone said on the Internet really affected me,” Zhu said in an interview with state-run Xinhua News Agency. “I have trained very hard. The problem now is psychological. I will try not to be affected by the outside world.”

Gu offered her support.

“I think she is really amazing,” Gu said. “Just being able to even come to the Olympics is something that is really impressive. Facing a loss or pressure is part of sports.”

Zhu’s parents immigrated to the US but relocated back to China when her father accepted a job at Peking University, and Zhu moved back last year. Gu, meanwhile, lives with her mother and grandmother in San Francisco and is expected to attend Stanford this fall.

There is heightened attention surrounding both Gu and Zhu because of their decisions to switch their national affiliations from the US to China.

Zhu renounced her American citizenship in 2018 in order to skate for China. Gu has yet to address whether she renounced her US citizenship to represent China, which does not allow dual citizenship. The International Olympic Committee requires athletes to hold a passport for the country they represent, though it’s possible China made an exception for Gu.

After Gu won her second medal, a silver in the slopestyle final, she briefly took questions before having to bolt to practice for the halfpipe competition, her third and final event. The first question was about her performance, while the second was about whether she felt she made a compromise by choosing to represent China, given the country’s history with human rights violations.

In her explanation for why she decided to represent China, Gu mentioned her heritage — her mother grew up in China before immigrating to the US — but also stressed the importance of spreading the sport to a new audience.

“Here’s the thing,” Gu said. “I don’t really think of skiing as a business endeavor. I mean, I guess it’s my job, but also I do it because I love it. I chose to ski for China because there’s this massive opportunity to spread the sport to people who haven’t even heard of it before. And honestly, I have met my goal.

“There are 300 million people on snow, so to even have influenced a tiny fraction of that makes me immensely proud. I feel as though I use my voice as much as I can in topics that are relevant and personal to myself and targeted toward people who are willing to listen to me.”

Zhu, meanwhile, went on to compete in the short program of the women’s individual competition on Tuesday, but was one of five skaters to not advance because of their low scores.

While Zhu expressed disappointment with her result, she also sounded pleased with her progress. She called the cheers from the crowd “comforting,” and also shouted out Gu for her encouraging remarks.

“We have already proved ourselves by just having the chance to stand here,” Zhu said. “I did not realize this before the team event, but after I heard what [Gu] said, I started to feel like what I need to do is to make myself stronger.”

Although their journeys have followed vastly different paths, Gu and Zhu have reiterated a shared message amid criticism for their decisions to represent China: They are proud to be Chinese-Americans competing at the Olympics.

“If people don’t believe me and if people don’t like me, then that’s their loss,” Gu said.

“I am a normal girl trying to live out her Olympic experience and enjoy this time as a figure skater,” said Zhu. “I just hope that from now on more people will understand the situation before they go on the Internet and express their feelings.”

