EMass girls’ basketball: Norwell’s Grace Oliver headlines Players of the Week

Catherine Antwi, Lowell Catholic — In a 46-42 victory over Fitchburg, the junior scored a career-high 28 points, then added 16, 10 steals, and five assists in a 58-40 win against Northeast Metro Voc.

Kayana Armbrister, Dexter Southfield — A junior wing from Boston, Armbrister logged 25 points, 13 rebounds, and four blocks in a 57-45 win over Marianapolis on Saturday, raising her career point past 1,000 between Fenway and DS.

Natalia Hall-Rosa, Bridgewater-Raynham — The sophomore forward averaged 18 points and nine rebounds across three wins against Brockton, Westford, and New Bedford.