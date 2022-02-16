EMass girls’ basketball: Norwell’s Grace Oliver headlines Players of the Week

Catherine Antwi, Lowell Catholic — In a 46-42 victory over Fitchburg, the junior scored a career-high 28 points, then added 16, 10 steals, and five assists in a 58-40 win against Northeast Metro Voc.
Kayana Armbrister, Dexter Southfield — A junior wing from Boston, Armbrister logged 25 points, 13 rebounds, and four blocks in a 57-45 win over Marianapolis on Saturday, raising her career point past 1,000 between Fenway and DS.
Natalia Hall-Rosa, Bridgewater-Raynham — The sophomore forward averaged 18 points and nine rebounds across three wins against Brockton, Westford, and New Bedford.
Cecilia Kay, Bishop Fenwick — Highlighted by a 29-point, 18-rebound, six-block effort against Cardinal Spellman, the sophomore forward averaged 19.8 points in four games.
Zharyah Moore, Randolph — The senior guard compiled a triple-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 steals to lead the Blue Devils in a 56-49 nonleague win over Avon on Friday.
Avery O’Connor, Dedham — A senior guard who has committed to New Hampshire, she dropped 46 points in a Tri-Valley League loss to Norton.
Grace Oliver, Norwell — The Clippers’ junior standout averaged 26 points in a 4-0 week, including 34 points and 17 rebounds in a 56-47 win over East Bridgewater on Monday. She also crossed 1,000 career points with a 20-point outing against Abington on Tuesday.