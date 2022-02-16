Former Bruin Peter Cehlárik sends Team USA home without a men’s hockey medal

”It was a good move by him,” Mann said. “He changed the angle a little bit and got a quick release off. I was disappointed to see that go in. It was a game of inches and I can’t control everything.”

Slovakian wing Peter Cehlárik broke the 0-0 stalemate in the sudden-death shootout, firing the puck past US goaltender Strauss Mann and hitting the top shelf. The 26-year-old Cehlárik was the fourth player to attempt a shot for Slovakia and the only skater between the two teams to find the back of the net.

Bruins fans may recognize the forward who scored the game-winning goal of the men’s hockey quarterfinal game between Team USA and Slovakia Wednesday.

Advertisement

Cehlárik said film of Mann from previous games at the Olympics influenced his shot. He successfully executed the move during pre-game warmups, and decided to go for it again in the one-on-one setup.

“I believed in it,” Cehlárik said.

Cehlárik was born in Slovakia and began his junior hockey career in his home country, before getting drafted by the Bruins with the 90th overall pick in the third round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. Forward Anton Blidh was also selected that year in the sixth round.

Cehlárik joined the organization in June 2016 and spent most of his time with the Providence Bruins but received the occasional call-up over his four seasons. He made his NHL debut on Feb. 11, 2017 against Vancouver and went on to play in 40 NHL games, recording five goals and six assists.

After the Bruins left Cehlárik off their “Return to Play” roster following an extended break for the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, he decided to sign a two-year contract with Leksands IF, a Swedish hockey club. He logged 20 goals and 20 assists in 45 games this past season.

Advertisement

Cehlárik, who has previously represented Slovakia at the World Championships, is making his Olympic debut in Beijing. Asked about the possibility of contending for a medal, Cehlárik said he’s trying to stay calm amid his preparations.

“The job’s not finished,” he said.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.