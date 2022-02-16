Looking for a state tournament preview? Head to Woburn this weekend.

The other draw is an all-Division 1 foursome: No. 1 Franklin (18-0) vs. No. 8 Central Catholic (13-4) at 12:30 p.m., and No. 12 Bridgewater-Raynham (13-4) vs. Newton North (9-8) at 2 p.m. The finals for both draws are Monday afternoon.

In one four-team bracket, the semifinals will pair No. 3 Norwood (18-0) from Division 2 with No. 10 Norwell (19-1) from Division 3 at 3:30 p.m. At 5 p.m., No. 3 Andover (15-0) and No. 6 Woburn (17-0) will battle.

When the girls’ bracket of the IAABO Board 27 Basketball Tournament tips off Saturday at Woburn High, the action will offer a glimpse into what the statewide tournaments will look like in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to see even more competitive teams and prep us for our overall goal, which is to win a state championship,” Andover junior Amelia Hanscom said. “It’s always great to see new competition, and harder competition, so we can get a taste of what that’s all about.”

The Warriors play in the Merrimack Valley, one of the state’s best conferences, but it’s no secret the Board 27 will replicate state tournament action to an even greater degree. Hanscom said there’s pressure as an undefeated team, but the Warriors gladly embrace those expectations.

Coach Alan Hibino believes playing among such a loaded field will only help the Warriors. If they lose, they get a loss out of the way. If they win, they have momentum heading into the dance — potentially with an even higher seed.

“I’m still trying to figure out that formula, and I’m a math teacher,” Hibino said with a laugh, “but I think by playing teams of this caliber, it only helps your rankings. It’s going to help you prepare for what you see in the tournament.”

Advertisement

The Warriors have been unflappable, outlasting rival Central Catholic twice, knocking off Billerica without standouts Hanscom and Anna Foley due to COVID, and dispatching Chelmsford in convincing fashion on Tuesday.

Many were part of the 2020 squad that advanced to the state final as a 6-seed and ended up as co-champions with Franklin following the finale that never was. It appears the two may be destined to meet in the final again, but the Board 27 draw will offer the best view yet in terms of where these teams stack up among the best of the best.

“My goodness,” Hibino said. “Talk about them inviting the cream of the crop.”

Tess Gobiel (center) and Anna Foley are part of another loaded Andover squad. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Hibino said it’s a handful trying to prepare for a versatile team such as Woburn, especially on such short notice. The Tanners have relied on Cyndea Labissiere, Carley Dangora, Meghan Qualey, and a defensive-minded identity. Norwood has leaned on Villanova-bound star Meg Olbrys and a tough supporting cast. Norwell has turned to standout Grace Oliver and a scrappy blend around her.

“It was incredible,” Hibino said. “I sat down to do some initial prep work for this weekend, and I was like, ‘All right, Woburn no losses. Andover, no losses. Norwood, no losses. Norwell, one loss way back near Christmas against Dracut.’ It’s worth the price of admission for this tournament, and that doesn’t even include the other side.”

In the other draw, Katie Peterson has been a catalyst for balanced Franklin. Ashley Dinges has stepped up for Central Catholic, Natalia Hall-Rosa has emerged for Bridgewater-Raynham, and Abigail Wright is always a threat for Newton North.

Advertisement

Hibino expects college coaches and scouts from other high school teams will be present in Woburn, and all involved are ready to prove they belong.

“The Comcast tournament is such a great tournament to be able to get ready for the MIAA state tournament,” Norwood coach Amy Quinn said. “We’ll be playing top-notch teams, and that preparation is unmatched.”

Courtside chatter

▪ Malden Catholic (15-1) celebrated its first senior night on Tuesday in its fourth season as a girls’ school and third as a varsity team. Twin sisters Kylie and Kelis Bragg, as well as Kayla Jackson, Lily Mineo, and Kylia Reynoso were honored.

“They took a chance, and the fact that here we are, four years later, the school is booming and the basketball program’s doing well — so I give those girls a lot of credit,” coach Jay Keane said.

The Lancers have rapidly risen to frontrunner in Division 4. After playing independent their first years, MC joined the Catholic Conference this season and went unbeaten in league play.

“Not only did these girls have a great season, they won the league championship in their first year in the league,” Keane said. “And that’s something that they’ll always have. It’s just a level of confidence.”

▪ Lincoln-Sudbury delivered a special sendoff for its lone senior, Teagan Brown, who is likely out for the season due to a left knee injury suffered last week. The forward ditched her crutches briefly to open the game against Acton-Boxborough and received a pass from sister Sydney to score the final points of her high school career.

Advertisement

“It was our last home game, so we wanted to do senior night, [and] we still wanted to celebrate her,” coach Howie Landau said.

Landau labeled Brown as the 12-4 Warriors’ “team mom” and top defender. Her locker-room presence will continue to guide L-S as it makes a run to the state tournament.

“She has a super bubbly personality and cares about the team and the program,” Landau said. “So she’s a fantastic leader, and especially being the only senior this year, has really even taken it to another level.”

▪ Canton senior wing Kiara Cerruti surpassed Eileen Morneau as the program’s all-time leading scorer in Friday’s 71-41 win over North Attleborough. Up to 1,089 career points, Cerruti plans to compete for UMass Dartmouth in basketball, cross-country, and track.

“Every single year, she’s improved different areas of her game,” said coach Jim Choquette.

Cerruti, along with twin sisters Fay and Sydney Gallery, lead a 12-5 Bulldogs squad that has risen to the upper tier of the Hockomock League. Choquette remembers when they sat in the stands as eighth-graders to watch the varsity. The seniors have started nearly every game of their high school careers.

“I think with what Kiara kind of did and started, it really took the standard of what it means to get game time and what it means to work in the offseason . . . it kind of took it to a new level,” Choquette said.

Advertisement

Games to watch

Thursday, Walpole at Medfield, 5 p.m. — Both teams cracked the Globe Top 20 this week and can bolster their cases to stay in this nonleague clash.

Thursday, Bishop Feehan at St. Mary’s, 5:30 p.m. — The Catholic Central Cup championship game features two top-10 squads, with the Shamrocks looking to avenge a Jan. 25 loss.

Sunday, Bishop Fenwick vs. Fenway at Marblehead, 1 p.m. — Part of the McIntire Tournament at Marblehead, this matchup pits the City League-best Panthers against a tough CCL team.

Saturday-Tuesday, Spartan Classic — St. Mary’s, Oliver Ames, Whitman-Hanson, Pentucket, and Medfield are among the ranked teams in this year’s tournament.

Thursday (Feb. 24), Medfield at Oliver Ames, 3 p.m. — Both Top 20 teams receive one last test on the final day of regular-season action.

Correspondent Ethan Fuller contributed to this story.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.