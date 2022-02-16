For Reading’s Michaela Boyle, success at Boston College feels like coming home

RMU announced that it was shuttering both the men’s and women’s hockey programs in order to align themselves with the athletic offerings of competitor institutions. This happened as player movement reached a never-before-seen level in college hockey, because of the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to athletes because of the pandemic. If they wanted to continue their playing careers, Boyle and her teammates had to act fast.

It was not a situation the Reading native ever could have imagined, but after her team at Robert Morris was suddenly and unexpectedly cut just two months after it appeared in the NCAA tournament, she found a spot in Chestnut Hill.

Last March, Michaela Boyle led Robert Morris to the College Hockey America championship and an NCAA tournament date with Northeastern. Eleven months later, she again took the ice against the Huskies, this time in the Beanpot for Boston College.

“There definitely wasn’t a lot of time to dwell on the situation at Robert Morris, because that next step was finding where to go next,” said Boyle. “The process was tough because I was dealing with the loss of the program that I felt, but I also had to find the next step in my journey.”

Advertisement

Boyle had already transferred once, from a stacked Clarkson roster to Robert Morris after her freshman year. If she had to switch schools again, she decided to try closer to home.

BC is not just a shorter drive, but has a roster full of familiar faces that Boyle played youth hockey with, since the Eagles’ current roster boasts 15 local players. Another plus: next year, it will also include Cayla Barnes, Boyle’s best friend currently playing for the US Olympic team.

“It seemed to be a no brainer,” said Boyle. “To be close to home, playing with kids that I grew up with, and next year having my best friend back here at BC. It was everything I wanted.”

Advertisement

Boyle remained at Robert Morris for the fall semester to finish her bachelor’s degree, and joined the Eagles in January and started graduate work. Her arrival coincides with BC’s remarkable turnaround. After starting the season 10-11, they have improved to 19-12 and have won nine of their last 10 games. Boyle scored her first goal as an Eagle against New Hampshire on Feb. 4.

“Obviously I wasn’t here for the first semester to go through the ups and downs that they faced,” said Boyle. “But just to see everyone’s hard work starting to pay off, it just seems like things are happening at the right time.”

The turnaround has been one highlight of Boyle’s first semester with the Eagles, but another was the Beanpot. Boyle grew up watching both the men’s and women’s Beanpot, thanks to her father Mike’s work as a renowned hockey trainer. This February, he finally got to see his daughter take the ice for one.

“It felt like a childhood dream that I never really thought that I would have the chance to accomplish,” said Boyle. “Growing up, when my dad worked at Boston University, I was at almost every Beanpot game. To be able to suit up for my own was a really special moment.”

Fighting for position

Hockey East’s new women’s hockey playoff format has made the last weekend of regular season play extremely meaningful.

Advertisement

Heading into this weekend, only three of the league’s 10 teams have their seeds set in stone: top-seeded and defending champion Northeastern, and No. 9 and No. 10 seeds Merrimack and Holy Cross.

The top sixseeds get a bye to the quarterfinal round, while the bottom four seeds have a quick turnaround before opening round action Wednesday. While those bottom two seeds are set in stone, it is the seventh seed that is the most fluid. If Boston University loses its weekend home-and-home series against Providence, and Maine wins its series against New Hampshire, then the Terriers could fall to seventh. However, any other combination will see BU fifth or sixth. Last year’s runner-up Providence has the widest range of possible finishes, where a variety of scenarios could find them ranked anywhere from fifth to eighth.

Surging BC can end up anywhere between second and fourth. However, their fate is partially in the hands of the Eagles’ weekend opponent, Vermont. The Catamounts are on a historic run for the program, having won nine straight before a loss to BU last Friday. Vermont travels to BC Friday and Saturday.

UConn, who plays Northeastern this weekend, is also in contention for the second seed and have been hovering near the national rankings for a few weeks. BC, Vermont, and UConn all have the luxury of knowing no matter what pans out, they at least can avoid the quick turnaround for the mid-week opening round.