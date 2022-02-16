Mikaela Shiffrin fifth after first leg of Alpine combined

The American’s time of 1 minute, 32.98 seconds has her in fifth place of 12 skiers.

Shiffrin went ninth out of 26 skiers on the downhill portion of the two-run event Thursday.

Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin made it through the downhill leg of the Alpine combined and will get a chance to go for a medal in the slalom run.

Shiffrin is 0.56 seconds behind current leader Christine Scheyer of Austria.

The slalom leg is scheduled to begin in about 3½ hours on a different slope at the National Alpine Skiing Center.

Shiffrin’s best event for years has been the slalom. She won a gold medal in that discipline at age 18 at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. But she also only made it through five gates in the slalom in Beijing last week.

Shiffrin also did not finish the giant slalom. She was ninth in the super-G and 18th in the downhill. The combined is her fifth individual event of the 2022 Winter Games. She has said she also plans to enter the team event on Saturday.

Marino’s logo banned

It wasn’t just Julia Marino’s silver medal performance in the slopestyle event that grabbed attention in Beijing.

Her designer snowboard, with its Prada logo on the bottom, went viral online and prompted a formal notice from the International Olympic Committee that her board ran afoul of competition regulations.

The IOC is famously strict about branding at the Games. The logos on everything from taxis to toilets are covered with tape, and athletes are only allowed to show the manufacturers brand on their sporting equipment.

That is a vital loophole for snowboarders, who often flash the logo printed prominently on the bottom of their boards as they flip and twist high in the air during competition: Burton. Salomon. Nitro.

But Marino’s Prada board raised questions.

Marino, from Westport, Conn., posted a photo of her snowboard Tuesday to her Instagram story with the Prada logo — the letters originally detailed in white lettering — filled in with red marker, the same color as the red stripe logo. In text overlaid on the photo, Marino said the IOC had notified her that the board was no longer approved for the women’s big air qualifiers, which took place on Monday. The board was allowed in the slopestyle event last week.

“They told me I would be disqualified if I didn’t cover the logo and obligated me to literally draw on the base of my board with sharpie,” Marino wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

The IOC said that it became aware of the Prada board after Marino competed and that it flagged the equipment as a violation because Prada isn’t primarily a sporting goods business.

“A solution with minimal impact was sought, including the possibility of keeping the same equipment and removing the branding,” it said in a statement to The New York Times.

Claudia Cusano, Marino’s agent, said Marino and US Olympic officials contested the idea that Prada wasn’t a sporting goods com pany, arguing that the Italian designer had been making sportswear under the Prada Linea Rossa line since 1997. Marino has had a partnership with the brand for almost a year, Cusano added.

Noel takes slalom

French skier Clement Noel put down a blistering second run to win the men’s slalom by a large margin on Wednesday.

Noel moved up from sixth following the first leg to beat first-run leader Johannes Strolz of Austria by 0.61 seconds after posting the fastest second run.

World champion Sebastian Foss-Solevaag of Norway held his position and picked up the bronze, finishing 0.70 behind.

Noel finished fourth in the slalom at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

No repeat for Diggins

Jessie Diggins finished fifth in the women’s team cross-country sprint ski race, failing to repeat as Olympic champion. Diggins won gold in the event four years ago at the Pyeongchang Games.

Diggins and her new partner, Rosie Brennan, were unable to keep pace in the final kilometer with a lead group that sped away and claimed the medals. The German pair of Katharina Hennig and Victoria Carl won the gold, followed by the Swedes and the Russians.

When Diggins and Kikkan Randall won the event in 2018, they were the first Americans to earn a medal in cross-country skiing since 1976, ending one of the longest droughts in US Olympic sports.

Special moment

Defending champion Oleksandr Abramenko won Ukraine’s first medal of these Olympics and celebrated by getting a hug from Russian skier Ilia Burov at a time of rising tensions between the countries. Qi Guangpu of China won the men’s aerials event, while Abramenko took silver. Burov earned bronze for the second straight Olympics.

Short track shutout

US short track speed skaters failed to win a medal for the first time since 1998.

The blanking was complete when Kristen Santos, the team’s best hope for a medal, suffered more bad fortune and wound up only making the “B” final in the women’s 1,500 meters, the final event of short track.

Over six days of competition at Capital Indoor Stadium, Santos was the only American skater to even qualify for a medal final.

In the 1,000 meters, she was in a contention for the podium when Italian star Arianna Fontana took her out.

Fontana wound up being penalized, but that didn’t do Santos any good. She wound up fourth — a distant 14 seconds behind the bronze medalist in what turned out to be the best showing by an American skater in Beijing.

It was more of the same in Santos’s final event, the 1,500.

She advanced to the semifinals and was trying to position herself to move on to the “A” final when Hungary’s Petra Jaszapati made an illegal pass on the curve, causing Japan’s Sumire Kikuchi to crash.

Oh her way down, Kikuchi nudged into Santos, who stumbled and lost all momentum as the rest of the pack pulled away.

South Korea’s Choi Minjeong successfully defended her Olympic title in 1,500-meter. She won in 2 minutes, 17.789 seconds, extending the tradition of an Asian woman winning the event. Fontana took silver by two-thousandths of a second over Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands.

Canada won the 5,000-meter relay in short track speedskating. The team of Charles Hamelin, Steven Dubois, Jordan Pierre-Gilles and Pascal Dion skated cleanly to take their nation’s eighth gold medal in the 45-lap race with a time of 6 minutes, 41.257 seconds. South Korea earned silver. Italy claimed bronze.

Zhou out of isolation

Vincent Zhou, who helped the US team place second in the team figure skating event last week, on Tuesday was cleared to return to the Olympics after testing positive for the coronavirus and spending a week in isolation. Zhou, who finished fifth at the 2018 Olympics, missed celebrating the US team’s second place finish in the team event and also was forced to withdraw from the men’s individual eventAs it turns out, no one on his US team received its actual silver medal anyway …Susanna Tapani scored her team-leading sixth goal, Anni Keisala stopped 15 shots and Finland claimed its fourth Olympic women’s hockey bronze medal with a 4-0 win over Switzerland . . . The US women’s curling team is out of the Olympics. Tabitha Peterson’s foursome lost, 10-7, to Japan in its round-robin finale. That dropped the Americans to 4-5 … John Shuster and the defending Olympic curling champions won a last-chance match to qualify for the playoffs on Thursday, beating Denmark 7-5 to keep alive the United States’s hopes of a repeat gold medal.



















