No state basketball semifinals at TD Garden in March, but MIAA will continue to eye future options

Citing inequities, and logistics, of a 20-game semifinal slate for boys’ and girls’ basketball in the new statewide tournament — in contrast to the eight North/South semifinals previously held on the Garden’s parquet floor — the state association is pursuing alternate venues at suitable high and college facilities. The five boys’ and five girls’ championship games, however, will be held at Tsongas Arena.

The news, not unexpected, but still difficult to hear, arrived Tuesday afternoon in a memo to membership from the MIAA: there will be no state semifinals basketball games held at TD Garden in March.

The TD Garden has been a destination site for the MIAA semifinals for the TechBoston boys' basketball team and many other programs over the years.

On Wednesday morning, at the MIAA’s Basketball Committee meeting, held virtually, the announcement was the catalyst for passionate debate.

Advertisement

Whitman-Hanson athletic director and boys’ basketball coach Bob Rodgers delivered an impassioned plea to recommend that MIAA leadership reconsider the decision. Others noted the lifetime opportunity of the Garden as a destination. Rodgers, who has taken three of his teams to the Garden, suggested creating a lottery for Divisions 1-2 and Divisions 3-5 to select semifinalists for the eight spots (over two days).

Tewksbury AD Ron Drouin noted that the state hockey finals (six games total in one day) will still be held at the Garden.

The decision was final, said basketball chair Jeff Newhall, the AD and girls’ basketball coach at St. Mary’s of Lynn.

The committee did take up the motion made by Rodgers, but it was defeated, 13-5.

“We have not had a [MIAA basketball] tournament in two years,” said Newhall, while acknowledging that people are upset. “The kids are excited about playing. And the headline has to be about eight games? We are going to have 308 [tournament] games. . . . We need to focus on [the other details].”

But Newhall did close by saying that at the next meeting in April, the Garden, sites, etc., will be “Topics 1 and 1A” for the committee.

Advertisement

The state semifinals will be hosted at high school and college venues throughout the state. Associate director Pete Smith, the MIAA’s liaison to the committee, said that American International, WPI, and Worcester State have agreed to host as neutral sites, and they are waiting to confirm with others, depending on COVID restrictions.

The cutoff date for regular-season games is Thursday, Feb. 24. The tournament seedings will be released on Feb. 26, allowing state tournament director Jim Quatromoni and regional directors Ron Ford (South), Keith Lezama (North), Steve Dubzinski (Central), David Keir (West) time to process all the scores, et al. by the 25th.

Preliminary and first-round games are scheduled to begin on Feb. 28. The higher seed can host games through the round of 8, but is required to find a venue that can seat at least 500 for games in the round of 16 and at least 1,000 for state quarterfinals.

Tournament Management

The MIAA’s tournament management committee also met virtually, and its primary business was approving spring formats for boys’ and girls’ lacrosse, and boys’ volleyball. The rugby format will be discussed at a later meeting, and the TMC had previously approved the formats for baseball, softball, outdoor track, tennis and spring golf.

MIAA assistant director Sherry Bryant told the committee there likely would be a need to assess parts of the alignment process for the next two-year cycle (2023-25), given the number of appeals that have been received, particularly among co-operative programs.

Advertisement

Monty Tech athletic director Dave Reid told the TMC there is concern from Central and Western Mass. about the balance of the new power ratings system, but the TMC plans to examine at least a full year’s worth of tournament data before determining if any changes need to be made. Reid said another issue is that scheduling work already is being done for fall 2022, and schools want to know if any changes are coming before they proceed with building nonleague opponents.

Correspondent Jim Clark reported from the TMC meeting.