Norwell boys get their signature win, keep Old Oaken Bucket from Scituate

With the win, the Clippers (16-1) hang on to the Old Oaken Bucket, a wooden trophy awarded to the winner of the annual rivalry game. It pays homage to Old Oaken Bucket Road, which connects the two neighboring towns.

Ever since Hanover handed Norwell its only loss of the season on Dec. 29, the Clippers had been searching for a signature win. It finally came Wednesday night, as sophomore Quinn Simmons notched a hat trick to lift Norwell to a 5-3 victory over rival Scituate at Hobomock Arenas.

It was the response the Norwell boys’ hockey team had been searching for.

Advertisement

“We had this marked on the calendar for a lot of reasons,” Norwell coach Jim Casagrande said. “These guys play youth hockey together. They play for the Old Oaken Bucket, and this was a big one because we played Hanover earlier in the season and they were very similar to those guys and we got blown off the ice — it was 3-0 in no time.”

Scituate (12-6) provided its own scare in the opening minutes after senior Brendan Boyle and sophomore James Sullivan each sent wrist shots past Clippers freshman goaltender Quinn Devin’s glove.

Simmons buried a rebound just 14 seconds after Sullivan’s goal to provide Norwell with a spark, then tied the game at 2 with 2:45 remaining in the second period. Sophomore Declan Devin scored from the top of the faceoff circle to give Norwell a 3-2 lead with 8:56 left in the third before Simmons put home a one-timer from senior Griffin Vetrano less than a minute later to notch the hat trick.

“He’s outstanding. He has a set of hands like nobody’s business,” Casagrande said of Simmons.

Scituate senior Teagan Pratt scored to cut it to 4-3 with 3:50 remaining, but Norwell sophomore Ronan Schipani immediately answered to put the game away.

Advertisement

For Norwell, the victory showed how far the team has come since its 6-3 loss to Hanover.

“I’m so proud of these kids,” Casagrande said. “They played tough, they played physical, and they didn’t quit.”

“It’s the biggest game of the year, I’d say,” Simmons said. “We’re going into the tournament and we’ll probably be No. 1 [in the seedings], but we can’t have that ego. We have to play like that.”

In other boys’ hockey action Wednesday:

Bridgewater-Raynham 5, Duxbury 3 — Dean Mason had a hat trick and Ryan McInnis added a goal and two assists for the Trojans (6-11-1) in the nonleague victory at Bridgewater Ice Arena. Rich Popson made 25 saves for B-R.

Concord-Carlisle 3, Cambridge 2 — Jason Swaim made 25 saves and the Patriots (9-8) got goals from Jay Carter, Carter O’Brien and Noah Thorpe in the Dual County League Cup victory at Edge Sports Center in Bedford.

East/West Bridgewater 5, South Shore Voc-Tech 3 — Junior Anthony Patete had two goals and two assists to spark E/WB (8-7-3) to the nonleague win at Rockland Ice Rink.

Essex Tech 4, Shawsheen 3 — Jonathan Daley scored twice and the Hawks (13-2-3) clinched the outright Commonwealth Athletic Conference title by holding off the Rams at Essex Sports Center in Middleton. Brady Leonard and Daley gave ET a 2-0 lead after one, and Daley’s second made it 3-0 less than a minute into the second. Larry Graffeo added a big breakaway goal for the Hawks after Shawsheen closed the gap on goals from Brady Darcey and Derek Nazzaro. Ayden Churchill added a final goal for Shawsheen (13-4) with 2:29 left.

Advertisement

Framingham 10, Newton North 1 — Sophomore Jeremy Auren had a hat trick, senior Joe Ferrante added two goals and an assist, and sophomore Brendan Peck added two goals to carry the Flyers (8-8-3) to the Bay State Carey victory at Loring Arena.

Hamilton-Wenham 6, Amesbury/Whittier 2 — Freshman Nate Tardi (two goals, assist) and junior Zack Walles (two goals) led the offense for the Generals (9-8), and freshman Cooper Miller made 26 saves in the Cape Ann League victory at Graf Rink in Newburyport.

Lynnfield 4, Wakefield 3 — Junior defenseman Drew Damiani capped his hat trick with the overtime goal to push the Pioneers (14-2-1) to the nonleague victory at McVann-O’Keefe Skating Rink in Peabody. Damiani also assisted on a goal by senior captain Chase Carney, who finished with three assists, as did senior Aidan Burke. Senior Phineas Mitchener made 28 saves.

Malden Catholic 4, Falmouth 2 — Sophomore Seamus Condon had a natural hat trick in a span of 3:15 in the third period as the No. 12 Lancers (9-8) rallied with four goals to fend off the visiting Clippers at Valley Forum in Malden. MC trailed, 1-0, entering the third as senior James Walden backhanded home a rebound for Falmouth (11-5-2) early in the second period. Then Condon scored twice in 26 seconds to make it 2-1 with 9:54 left, and added his third shortly after before finishing with an assist on junior Daniel Zizza’s goal.

Advertisement

Monomoy/Mashpee 5, Upper Cape 3 — Wyatt Archibald had a hat trick and assist for the Monarchs (8-6-1) in the nonleague victory at Gallo Ice Arena in Bourne.

Matignon 4, Cardinal Spellman 1 — Paul Magalhaes had two goals and an assist, and Santiago Del Rio Ipuz netted his first career goal for the Warriors (6-8) in the Catholic Central League Small road win at Joseph Zapustas Rink in Randolph.

Norwood 6, Holliston 1 — A hat trick from senior captain Bryan Metayer powered the Mustangs (15-2-1) to the Tri-Valley League win at Loring Arena.

Plymouth North 3, Hanover 1 — Kevin Norwood and Evan Hallissey had a goal and assist apiece to spark the Eagles (9-7-1) to the Patriot League victory at Armstrong Arena.

Plymouth South 2, North Quincy 1 — Noah St. Germaine netted the winner in overtime for South (5-12) in the Patriot League win at Armstrong Arena.

Rockland 4, Bourne 1 — Joey Salamone scored a pair of goals and Joey Dow made 23 saves for the Bulldogs (7-11) in the nonleague road victory at Gallo Ice Arena. Sean Geary and Billy McGuire added goals for Rockland.

St. John Paul II 3, Abington 2 — Andrew Fox scored a pair of goals and Joe McManus had the winner for JPII (5-11-2) in the nonleague win at the Kennedy Rink.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 2, Andover 1 — Daniel Menyalkin tallied two assists and goaltender Liam Tenney made 23 saves to lead the Pioneers (4-14) to a nonleague win at New England Sports Center.

Advertisement

St. John’s Prep 4, Franklin 3 — The third-ranked Eagles (15-3) pulled out the nonleague road win at Sgt. Pirelli Rink, led by captain Tommy Sarni’s two goals and assist. Senior Joe Melanson and junior Ben McGilvary added the other goals.

Whitman-Hanson 4, Quincy 2 — Senior John Ward scored the winner on an assist from junior Matt Solari (2 goals), as the Panthers (8-10) secured the Patriot League win at Rockland Ice Rink.

Sarah Barber, Cam Kerry, Ethan McDowell, Vitoria Poejo and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.